Round of 64 play in the Coupe de France continues with Monaco facing Red Star.

The round of 64 in the 2021-22 Coupe de France continues on Sunday as Monaco takes on Red Star in a Group C contest.

How to Watch Red Star vs. Monaco Today:

Match Date: Dec. 19, 2021

Match Time: 7:40 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS En Español

Monaco was the runners-up in last year's Coupe de France, advancing to the final against Paris Saint-Germain but losing 2-0.

As a Ligue 1 team, Monaco earned an automatic spot in the round of 64. The team is currently is in eighth place in Ligue 1, with 26 points through 18 matches.

As for Red Star, the team currently plays in Championnat National, the third tier of French soccer.

It's Coupe de France journey began with a 3-1 victory over seventh-tier side US Esquelbecq, then was followed by a 2-1 win over fifth-tier team Gazelec Ajaccio.

Last year, Red Star advanced all the way to the round of 16, where it lost in penalty kicks to Lyon. That run included a 3-2 victory over Ligue 1 team Lens in the round of 32.

In the Championnat National, Red Star is currently 12th in the standings with 19 points through 16 matches.

