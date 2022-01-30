Skip to main content

How to Watch Reims vs. SC Bastia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Coupe de France is entering its business phase as Ligue 1 outfit Reims host second-tier Bastia in the round of 16.

Two teams struggling for form in the top two tiers of French football hope the Coupe de France keeps up as a happy distraction as Reims host Bastia in the competition’s last 16 on Saturday.

Reims are particularly reliant on the cup contest considering their only win thus far in 2022 came in this tournament, while Bastia hopes to stage another upset against top-flight opposition.

How to Watch Reims vs. Bastia Today

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 12:05 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

Live Stream: You can stream Reims vs. Bastia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

That’s after the Corsican outfit ousted Clermont from the running in the last round, and Regis Brouard’s men are now just 90 minutes away from proving more of their doubters wrong.

Bastia haven’t progressed as far as the Coupe de France quarter-finals since they finished as runners-up in the 2001-02 edition when they lost to Lorient in the final.

Reims could prove the perfect prey, too, given I Turchini have overcome the Red and Whites in their last two encounters, back when both were part of Ligue 1 during the 2015-16 campaign.

What’s more, Reims’ confidence is bound to be low after they were handed a 4-0 hiding away to Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain when they were last in action on Sunday:

Oscar Garcia’s side sit 14th in France’s top flight and are just five points off the relegation places, with the league still very much a priority as they look to preserve their place among the elite.

It’s a similar tale for Bastia, who lie 16th in Ligue 2 despite having played at least one game more than those directly below, with only two points between them and a relegation play-off.

It’s not often either club is presented such a gleaming opportunity to advance in pursuit of silverware, but by the end of play Saturday, one of Reims of Bastia will have a berth in the Coupe de France’s final eight.

