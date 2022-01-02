Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Stade Brestois vs. Girondins de Bordeaux: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Brest and Bordeaux face in the French Cup round of 32.
    Author:

    The 2021-22 Coupe de France continues on Sunday, with Stade Brestois taking on Girondins de Bordeaux in the round of 32.

    How to Watch Stade Brestois vs. Girondins de Bordeaux Today:

    Match Date: Jan. 2, 2022

    Match Time: 7:40 a.m. ET

    TV: beIN SPORTS

    Live stream Stade Brestois vs. Girondins de Bordeaux on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This matchup is one of just three matchups in this round that will see two top-tier teams facing off, with the other two being Montpellier vs. Strasbourg and Lens vs. Lille.

    Because of the way the Coupe de France is set up, these teams are playing just their second games of the tournament, as Ligue 1 teams get a bye to the round of 64.

    Bordeaux was dominant in the last round, taking on AS Jumeaux de M'zousazia and winning by a 10-0 margin. Of those 10 goals, four were scored by Mbaye Niang.

    Things didn't go quite so smoothly for Brest, though. Facing a fifth-division Dinan-Lehon FC team, neither side was able to score a goal during the match, which ended up going to penalty kicks. Brest barely snuck by, winning 13-12 on penalties.

    These two teams last met in November in Ligue 1 play, with Brest winning 2-1. Jeremy Le Douaron scored two goals for the winning side, overcoming a 1-0 halftime deficit.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Stade Brestois vs. Girondins de Bordeaux

    TV CHANNEL: beIN Sports
    Time
    7:40
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    stade brestois
    Coupe de France

    How to Watch Stade Brestois vs. Girondins de Bordeaux

    36 seconds ago
    Mar 1, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks forward Eugene Omoruyi (2) is fouled while shooting by Arizona Wildcats center Christian Koloko (behind) during the second half at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Washington vs. Arizona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 18, 2021; North Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Aaron Estrada (4) celebrates after scoring in the second half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Simmons Bank Arena. Hofstra won 89-81. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UNC Wilmington vs. Hofstra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Charleston (SC) vs. Northeastern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) dribbles the ball as Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wisconsin vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    1 hour ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Drexel Dragons guard Camren Wynter (11) drives to the basket against the defense of Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Towson vs. Drexel: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northeastern vs. Charleston (SC): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    2 hours ago
    Dec 8, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) dribbles the ball as Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends at the Kohl Center. Mandatory Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Purdue vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    2 hours ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Drexel Dragons guard Camren Wynter (11) drives to the basket against the defense of Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) during the first half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Drexel vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/3/2022

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy