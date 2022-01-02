Brest and Bordeaux face in the French Cup round of 32.

The 2021-22 Coupe de France continues on Sunday, with Stade Brestois taking on Girondins de Bordeaux in the round of 32.

How to Watch Stade Brestois vs. Girondins de Bordeaux Today:

Match Date: Jan. 2, 2022

Match Time: 7:40 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

This matchup is one of just three matchups in this round that will see two top-tier teams facing off, with the other two being Montpellier vs. Strasbourg and Lens vs. Lille.

Because of the way the Coupe de France is set up, these teams are playing just their second games of the tournament, as Ligue 1 teams get a bye to the round of 64.

Bordeaux was dominant in the last round, taking on AS Jumeaux de M'zousazia and winning by a 10-0 margin. Of those 10 goals, four were scored by Mbaye Niang.

Things didn't go quite so smoothly for Brest, though. Facing a fifth-division Dinan-Lehon FC team, neither side was able to score a goal during the match, which ended up going to penalty kicks. Brest barely snuck by, winning 13-12 on penalties.

These two teams last met in November in Ligue 1 play, with Brest winning 2-1. Jeremy Le Douaron scored two goals for the winning side, overcoming a 1-0 halftime deficit.

