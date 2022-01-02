Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    How to Watch US Chauvigny vs. Olympique de Marseille: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Marseille takes on US Chauvigny in the Coupe de France round of 32.
    The 2021-22 Coupe de France continues on Sunday with round of 32 action. One match will put Olympique de Marseille up against US Chauvigny.

    How to Watch US Chauvigny vs. Olympique de Marseille Today:

    Match Date: Jan. 2, 2021

    Match Time: 2:55 a.m. ET

    TV: beIN SPORTS

    Live stream US Chauvigny vs. Olympique de Marseille on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    As a Ligue 1 team, Marseille received an automatic spot in the round of 64. It opened play on Dec. 19 against fifth-tier team ES Cannet Rocheville, with Marseille coming away with a 4-1 victory. Three of those goals came from Arkadiusz Milik.

    Outside of the Coupe de France, Marseille sits third in Ligue 1, tied in points with second-place Nice at 33 each. Both teams sit pretty far behind leader PSG, which was 46 points.

    As for US Chauvigny, the team took a longer road to get to this point. The team competes in Championnat National 3, the fifth tier of French football. 

    It began play in the third round, beating seventh-tier side Limoges Landouge. From there came three more wins in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine preliminary rounds, which sent the team through to the main draw. It then beat FC Ouest Tourangeau 1-0 in the seventh round and defeated Ligue 2 team Le Havre on penalties in the eighth round. In the round of 64, the team defeated C'Chartres Football 2-1 to advance. It's now one of just five teams from the fifth tier to still be alive in the tournament.

