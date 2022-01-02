How to Watch US Chauvigny vs. Olympique de Marseille

Marseille takes on US Chauvigny in the Coupe de France round of 32.

The 2021-22 Coupe de France continues on Sunday with round of 32 action. One match will put Olympique de Marseille up against US Chauvigny.

As a Ligue 1 team, Marseille received an automatic spot in the round of 64. It opened play on Dec. 19 against fifth-tier team ES Cannet Rocheville, with Marseille coming away with a 4-1 victory. Three of those goals came from Arkadiusz Milik.

Outside of the Coupe de France, Marseille sits third in Ligue 1, tied in points with second-place Nice at 33 each. Both teams sit pretty far behind leader PSG, which was 46 points.

As for US Chauvigny, the team took a longer road to get to this point. The team competes in Championnat National 3, the fifth tier of French football.

It began play in the third round, beating seventh-tier side Limoges Landouge. From there came three more wins in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine preliminary rounds, which sent the team through to the main draw. It then beat FC Ouest Tourangeau 1-0 in the seventh round and defeated Ligue 2 team Le Havre on penalties in the eighth round. In the round of 64, the team defeated C'Chartres Football 2-1 to advance. It's now one of just five teams from the fifth tier to still be alive in the tournament.

