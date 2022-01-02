Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    How to Watch US Quevilly Rouen Metropole vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Round of 32 play in the Coupe de France continues as US Quevilly Rouen Metropole takes on Monaco.
    The round of 32 in the 2021-22 Coupe de France begins this weekend, with one of the games featuring AS Monaco taking on US Quevilly Rouen Metropole.

    How to Watch US Quevilly Rouen Metropole vs. AS Monaco Today:

    Match Date: Jan. 2, 2021

    Match Time: 12:25 a.m. ET

    TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

    As a Ligue 1 team, Monaco received an automatic bye to the round of 64, where it took on third-tier side Red Star. Monaco came away with a 2-0 victory in that match, with Wissam Ben Yedder scoring both goals, one in the first half and one in the second half.

    Monaco has won the Coupe de France five times and was the runner-up in 2021.

    As for Quevilly-Rouen, the Ligue 2 team received a bye into the seventh round, where it defeated seventh-tier team AS Etaples by a 3-1 margin. That sent it to the eighth round, where it defeated fifh-tier J3S Amilly 5-0.

    In the round of 64, Quevilly-Rouen defeated Stade Lavallois on penalty kicks after the match ended 1-1. Duckens Nazon scored the team's lone goal in that match.

    Quevilly-Rouen has advanced to the Coupe de France final twice, in 1927 and 2012. In the most recent chance for the team, it lost 1-0 to Lyon. That was when the team was still known as US Quevilly and had not yet merged with FC Rouen.

