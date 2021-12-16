The round of 64 in the Coupe de France begins Thursday as Valenciennes takes on Strasbourg.

While most of the round of 64 matches in the Coupe de France won't be played until Saturday or Sunday, Valenciennes and Strasbourg will get the round going on Thursday when the two sides square off.

How to Watch Valenciennes FC vs. Strasbourg Today:

Match Date: Dec. 16, 2021

Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream Valenciennes FC vs. Strasbourg on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Strasbourg, which plays in the top flight of French soccer, was automatically given a spot in this round due to its position as a Ligue 1 team.

The team currently sits seventh in the Ligue 1 standings with 26 points through 18 matches. The team is coming off a 2–0 loss to Marseille in its most recent match, which followed a 3–0 win over Nice on Dec. 5.

As for Valenciennes, the Ligue 2 side earned an automatic bid into the seventh round of the tournament, where it faced US Tourcoing FC of the sixth level of French soccer.

Valenciennes won that meeting 2–0, with goals from Ilyes Hamache and Oumar Sidibe in the victory.

It followed that up with a 4–1 win against Calonne-Ricouart FC Cité, an eighth-level team, with four different Valenciennes players scoring a goal, including Hamache getting his second goal of the tournament.

These teams last faced during the 2016–17 Ligue 2 season, with Valenciennes winning both meetings, a 4–2 away victory and a 2–1 home win.

