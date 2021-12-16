Skip to main content
    •
    December 16, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Valenciennes FC vs. Strasbourg: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The round of 64 in the Coupe de France begins Thursday as Valenciennes takes on Strasbourg.
    Author:

    While most of the round of 64 matches in the Coupe de France won't be played until Saturday or Sunday, Valenciennes and Strasbourg will get the round going on Thursday when the two sides square off.

    How to Watch Valenciennes FC vs. Strasbourg Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 16, 2021

    Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

    TV: beIN Sports

    Live Stream Valenciennes FC vs. Strasbourg on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Strasbourg, which plays in the top flight of French soccer, was automatically given a spot in this round due to its position as a Ligue 1 team.

    The team currently sits seventh in the Ligue 1 standings with 26 points through 18 matches. The team is coming off a 2–0 loss to Marseille in its most recent match, which followed a 3–0 win over Nice on Dec. 5.

    As for Valenciennes, the Ligue 2 side earned an automatic bid into the seventh round of the tournament, where it faced US Tourcoing FC of the sixth level of French soccer.

    Valenciennes won that meeting 2–0, with goals from Ilyes Hamache and Oumar Sidibe in the victory.

    It followed that up with a 4–1 win against Calonne-Ricouart FC Cité, an eighth-level team, with four different Valenciennes players scoring a goal, including Hamache getting his second goal of the tournament.

    These teams last faced during the 2016–17 Ligue 2 season, with Valenciennes winning both meetings, a 4–2 away victory and a 2–1 home win.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    16
    2021

    Valenciennes FC vs. Strasbourg

    TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Strasbourg
    Coupe de France

    How to Watch Valenciennes FC vs. Strasbourg

    2 minutes ago
    torino
    Coppa Italia

    How to Watch Sampdoria vs. Torino

    12 minutes ago
    Chelsea
    Soccer

    Chelsea FC vs. Everton FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/16/2021

    17 minutes ago
    Chelsea
    Premier League

    How to Watch Chelsea at Everton

    22 minutes ago
    The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football
    High School Football

    How to Watch 2A Division 2 Championship: Stratford vs. Falls City

    3 hours ago
    Spezia
    Coppa Italia

    How to Watch Spezia vs Lecce

    4 hours ago
    Tennis
    ATP World Tour

    How to Watch Mubadala Round 1 Rio de Janeiro ATP Challenger

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17342846
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Alabama State at UCLA

    16 hours ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles forward David Joplin (23) looks to shoot against UCLA Bruins guard-forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UCLA vs. Alabama State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/15/2021

    16 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy