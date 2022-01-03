Round of 32 play continues in the French Cup as PSG faces Vannes OC.

The best team in France, Ligue 1 leader Paris Saint-Germain, will take on fourth-tier team Vannes OC on Monday in round of 32 play in the 2021–22 Coupe de France.

How to Watch Vannes OC vs. Paris Saint-Germain Today:

Match Date: Jan. 3, 2021

Match Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

As a Ligue 1 team, PSG—last year's Coupe de France winner, and the owner of seven Coupe de France titles since 2010—earned an automatic bye into the round of 64, where it defeated fifth-tier side Entente Feignies Aulnoye FC by a 3–0 score, with two of those goals coming from star forward Kylian Mbappé.

Vannes took a much different path here.

Its journey began in the preliminary rounds in Brittany, entering the competition in the fourth round with a 7–0 win over Elvinoise Foot. It took penalty kicks for the team to beat RC Ploumagoar in the fifth and FC Breteil-Talensac in the sixth, with the latter win sending the team to the main draw. Wins over US Philbertine Football and PD Ergue-Gaberic sent the team to the round of 64, where it took down Wasquehal Football by a 4–0 score.

Vannes has climbed as high as Ligue 2 and made the final of the 2008–09 Coupe de la Ligue, but a 2014 bankruptcy ended the team's upward momentum.

