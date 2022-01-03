Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Vannes OC vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Round of 32 play continues in the French Cup as PSG faces Vannes OC.
    The best team in France, Ligue 1 leader Paris Saint-Germain, will take on fourth-tier team Vannes OC on Monday in round of 32 play in the 2021–22 Coupe de France.

    How to Watch Vannes OC vs. Paris Saint-Germain Today:

    Match Date: Jan. 3, 2021

    Match Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

    TV: beIN SPORTS Canada

    Live stream Vannes OC vs. Paris Saint-Germain on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    As a Ligue 1 team, PSG—last year's Coupe de France winner, and the owner of seven Coupe de France titles since 2010—earned an automatic bye into the round of 64, where it defeated fifth-tier side Entente Feignies Aulnoye FC by a 3–0 score, with two of those goals coming from star forward Kylian Mbappé.

    Vannes took a much different path here.

    Its journey began in the preliminary rounds in Brittany, entering the competition in the fourth round with a 7–0 win over Elvinoise Foot. It took penalty kicks for the team to beat RC Ploumagoar in the fifth and FC Breteil-Talensac in the sixth, with the latter win sending the team to the main draw. Wins over US Philbertine Football and PD Ergue-Gaberic sent the team to the round of 64, where it took down Wasquehal Football by a 4–0 score.

    Vannes has climbed as high as Ligue 2 and made the final of the 2008–09 Coupe de la Ligue, but a 2014 bankruptcy ended the team's upward momentum.

    Coupe de France

    How to Watch Vannes OC vs. Paris Saint-Germain

