How to Watch Oman D20 League: Darsait vs. Bousher

The fourth match of the Oman D20 2021-22 will be played between Darsait and Bousher on Thursday.

The fourth of 35 matches in the inaugural Oman D20 cricket league will take place on Thursday, as the Darsait Titans will take on the Bousher Busters.

How to Watch Darsait vs. Bousher Today:

Match Date: Dec. 23, 2021

Match Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: Next Level Sports

Live Stream Darsait vs. Bousher on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The first day of action in the Oman D20 league was canceled, with Bousher's game against Qurum being pushed back. This was originally suppose to be the fifth match of the tournament.

For Bousher, Aaqib Ilyas has played in 25 T20I events, with 501 runs and two wickets over that span. Sufyan Mehmood has only played in four T20Is, but already has 19 runs and two wickets.

With one match under its belt, Darsait looks to use that to its advantage. The team beat Azaiba XI by 47 runs in a 152-105 score. The team was led by Ravindra Karunaratne with 58 runs and Zeeshan Maqsood with 35 runs.

This match will be played at the Oman Cricket Ground, a field that is described as having a balanced surface, which should allow for a good amount of grip.

The tournament will follow the basic round robin format with every team taking on the other seven teams once. The top four teams in the Oman D20 League group stage will then qualify for the Super Four round. The final of the Oman D20 League 2021-22 will be played on Jan. 5, 2022.

