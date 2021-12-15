Fujairah and Abu Dhabi face in the Emirates D10 Tournament on Wednesday.

The Emirates D10 cricket tournament continues on Wednesday with Fujairah taking on Abu Dhabi.

How to Watch Fujairah vs. Abu Dhabi Today:

Match Date: Dec. 15, 2021

Match Time: 6:30 a.m. ET

TV: Next Level Sports

This will be the 31st match of the Emirates D10 Tournament and the first of two semifinals on Wednesday, with Sharjah and Dubai following that contest.

Fujairah last played on Tuesday, beating Dubai by 47 runs. Usman Khan had 70 of the team's 150 runs, with Hamdan Tahir second on the team at 35 runs.

Abu Dhabi's match on Tuesday finished with Abu Dhabi winning 77/2 to 75/8 over Sharjah. Jamshaid Zafar led the team with 33 runs, while Ali Abid had 19.

With each team in the tournament having played 10 games, Fujairah is in first place by a huge margin, with wins in all 10 of its games. No other team has more than five wins, with Abu Dhabi sitting third in the standings with four wins and six losses so far.

These teams last played on Dec. 13, with Fujairah winning by seven wickets. The other meeting on Dec. 9 resulted in another Fujairah win, by 30 runs that time.

