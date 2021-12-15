Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Emirates D10 Tournament 2021 Semifinal, Fujairah vs. Abu Dhabi: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Fujairah and Abu Dhabi face in the Emirates D10 Tournament on Wednesday.
    Author:

    The Emirates D10 cricket tournament continues on Wednesday with Fujairah taking on Abu Dhabi.

    How to Watch Fujairah vs. Abu Dhabi Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 15, 2021

    Match Time: 6:30 a.m. ET

    TV: Next Level Sports

    Live Stream Fujairah vs. Abu Dhabi on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This will be the 31st match of the Emirates D10 Tournament and the first of two semifinals on Wednesday, with Sharjah and Dubai following that contest.

    Fujairah last played on Tuesday, beating Dubai by 47 runs. Usman Khan had 70 of the team's 150 runs, with Hamdan Tahir second on the team at 35 runs. 

    Abu Dhabi's match on Tuesday finished with Abu Dhabi winning 77/2 to 75/8 over Sharjah. Jamshaid Zafar led the team with 33 runs, while Ali Abid had 19.

    With each team in the tournament having played 10 games, Fujairah is in first place by a huge margin, with wins in all 10 of its games. No other team has more than five wins, with Abu Dhabi sitting third in the standings with four wins and six losses so far.

    These teams last played on Dec. 13, with Fujairah winning by seven wickets. The other meeting on Dec. 9 resulted in another Fujairah win, by 30 runs that time.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    15
    2021

    Emirates D10 Tournament 2021 First Semifinal, Fujairah vs. Abu Dhabi

    TV CHANNEL: Next Level Sports
    Time
    6:30
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Cricket
    Cricket

    How to Watch Fujairah vs. Abu Dhabi

    1 minute ago
    Tennis
    ATP World Tour

    How to Watch Rio de Janeiro-ATP Challenger, Maia 2-ATP Challenger, Early Rounds

    31 minutes ago
    san jose sharks
    NHL

    How to Watch Kraken at Sharks

    8 hours ago
    Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon State Beavers forward Warith Alatishe (10) drives against Loyola-Chicago Ramblers guard Lucas Williamson (1) in the second half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UC Davis at Oregon State in Men's College Basketball

    8 hours ago
    Feb 28, 2019; Stockton, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Rui Hachimura (21) shoots a layup against Pacific Tigers forward Jeremiah Bailey (13) during the first half at Alex G. Spanos Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UC Santa Barbara at Pacific in Men's College Basketball

    8 hours ago
    Feb 28, 2019; Stockton, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Rui Hachimura (21) shoots a layup against Pacific Tigers forward Jeremiah Bailey (13) during the first half at Alex G. Spanos Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UCSB vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

    8 hours ago
    November 20, 2019; Sacramento, CA, USA; UC Davis Aggies guard Elijah Pepper (40) shoots the basketball against Sacramento State Hornets guard Brandon Davis (11) during the first half at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oregon State vs. UC Davis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

    8 hours ago
    Feb 28, 2019; Stockton, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Rui Hachimura (21) shoots a layup against Pacific Tigers forward Jeremiah Bailey (13) during the first half at Alex G. Spanos Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Pacific (CA) vs. UCSB: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

    8 hours ago
    November 20, 2019; Sacramento, CA, USA; UC Davis Aggies guard Elijah Pepper (40) shoots the basketball against Sacramento State Hornets guard Brandon Davis (11) during the first half at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UC Davis vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/14/2021

    8 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy