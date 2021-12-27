Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    How to Watch Oman D20 League: Amerat vs. Bousher: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oman D20 play continues on Monday with Amerat taking on Bousher in cricket action.
    Another day of play in the Oman D20 league will take place on Monday with a pair of cricket matches. In the first match of the day, the Amerat Royals will take on the Bouscher Busters.

    How to Watch Amerat vs. Bousher Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 27, 2021

    Match Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

    TV: Next Level Sports

    Live Stream Amerat vs. Bousher on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This will be Amerat's fourth game of the tournament, with the team currently sitting at 1-2 after losses against Khuwair and Qurum, followed by a win on Saturday against Darsait.

    In the 176/7 to 100/9 win, Amerat's Karan Sonavale scored 42 runs, while Pratik Athavale added 33.

    As for Bousher, the team has played two games so far, going 1-1. The loss on Friday against Ghubrah was a tight one, with Bousher losing 125/5 to 124/6. Ajay Lalcheta led the team with 45 runs, while Fawad Ali had 23.

    This round robin tournament is supposed to feature each team playing each other once, though cancelations have thrown a wrench into that. The top four teams will advance to the Super Four round, with the tournament concluding with the final on Jan. 5.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    December
    27
    2021

    Oman D20 League: Amerat vs. Bousher

    TV CHANNEL: Next Level Sports
    7:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
