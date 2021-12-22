How to Watch Oman D20 League: Amerat vs. Khuwair

The Amerat Royals will take on the Khuwair Warriors on Wednesday on the second day of scheduled play in the Oman D20 cricket league, though it appears it will be the first actual day of games.

How to Watch Amerat vs. Khuwair Today:

Match Date: Dec. 22, 2021

Match Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV: Next Level Sports

Live Stream Amerat vs. Khuwair on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The first day of action in the Oman D20 league was canceled, with the games between Qurum/Bousher and Ruwi/Ghubrah not played.

Assuming things are good to go on Tuesday, Amerat vs. Khuwair will now open the inaugural D20 league.

Amerat enters this game as the favorite due to the team's veteran experience, but Khuwair has a young, up-and-coming team that could surprise people in this tournament.

Amerat will look to Bilal Khan to provide some key contributions, while Khuwair will hope for a strong showing from Mahbub Alam.

Six other teams are competing in this year's tournament. In addition to the four teams that were supposed to face on Monday, the Azaiba XI and the Darsait Titans are set to play on Tuesday as well.

The tournament concludes with the final on Jan. 5.

Regional restrictions may apply.