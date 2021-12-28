Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    How to Watch Oman D20 League: Azaiba vs. Bousher: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oman D20 play continues on Tuesday with Azaiba taking on Bousher in cricket action.
    Another day of play in the Oman D20 league will take place on Tuesday with a pair of cricket matches. In the first match of the day, the Bousher Busters will take on the Azaiba XI.

    How to Watch Azaiba vs. Bousher Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 28, 2021

    Match Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

    TV: Next Level Sports

    Live Stream Azaiba vs. Bousher on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    After defeating Darsait in its first game of the tournament, Bousher has lost two in a row, both close defeats. On Monday, it fell 166/6 to 164/5 to Amerat. Bousher's Abdul Atta Ullah scored 78 runs, while Adnan Sulehri added 40 runs and Asif Khan had 22.

    As for Azaiba, the team is 0-3 so far in this tournament, with its most recent loss coming against Ghubrah on Sunday by a 185/2 to 181/4 score. Akmal Shahzad had 77 runs in the loss, while Arsalan Bashir added 58.

    This round robin tournament is supposed to feature each team playing each other once, though cancelations have thrown a wrench into that. The top four teams will advance to the Super Four round, with the tournament concluding with the final on Jan. 5.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

