How to Watch Oman D20 League: Azaiba vs. Bousher

Another day of play in the Oman D20 league will take place on Tuesday with a pair of cricket matches. In the first match of the day, the Bousher Busters will take on the Azaiba XI.

Match Date: Dec. 28, 2021

Match Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

Match Date: Dec. 28, 2021

Match Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV: Next Level Sports

After defeating Darsait in its first game of the tournament, Bousher has lost two in a row, both close defeats. On Monday, it fell 166/6 to 164/5 to Amerat. Bousher's Abdul Atta Ullah scored 78 runs, while Adnan Sulehri added 40 runs and Asif Khan had 22.

As for Azaiba, the team is 0-3 so far in this tournament, with its most recent loss coming against Ghubrah on Sunday by a 185/2 to 181/4 score. Akmal Shahzad had 77 runs in the loss, while Arsalan Bashir added 58.

This round robin tournament is supposed to feature each team playing each other once, though cancelations have thrown a wrench into that. The top four teams will advance to the Super Four round, with the tournament concluding with the final on Jan. 5.

