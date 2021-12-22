How to Watch Oman D20 League: Azaiba vs. Darsait

Azaiba and Darsait meet in the second Oman D20 League match of the day on Wednesday.

The Azaiba XI will take on the Darsait Titans on Wednesday on the second day of scheduled play in the Oman D20 cricket league, though it appears it will be the first actual day of games.

The first day of action in the Oman D20 league was canceled, with the games between Qurum/Bousher and Ruwi/Ghubrah not played.

Assuming things are good to go on Tuesday, Azaiba and Darsait will be the second match of the inaugural D20 league.

This match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground.

Azaiba is led by Akmal Shahzad, whose play will be a huge part of this team's chances at advancing in the tournament. Darsait will depend on Khawar Ali and Zeeshan Maqsood.

Six other teams are competing in this year's tournament. In addition to the four teams that were supposed to face on Monday, the Amerat Royals and the Khuwair Warriors are set to play on Tuesday as well.

The tournament concludes with the final on Jan. 5.

