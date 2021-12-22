Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    How to Watch Oman D20 League: Azaiba vs. Darsait: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Azaiba and Darsait meet in the second Oman D20 League match of the day on Wednesday.
    The Azaiba XI will take on the Darsait Titans on Wednesday on the second day of scheduled play in the Oman D20 cricket league, though it appears it will be the first actual day of games.

    How to Watch Azaiba vs. Darsait Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 22, 2021

    Match Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

    TV: Next Level Sports

    Live Stream Azaiba vs. Darsait on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The first day of action in the Oman D20 league was canceled, with the games between Qurum/Bousher and Ruwi/Ghubrah not played.

    Assuming things are good to go on Tuesday, Azaiba and Darsait will be the second match of the inaugural D20 league.

    This match will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground. 

    Azaiba is led by Akmal Shahzad, whose play will be a huge part of this team's chances at advancing in the tournament. Darsait will depend on Khawar Ali and Zeeshan Maqsood.

    Six other teams are competing in this year's tournament. In addition to the four teams that were supposed to face on Monday, the Amerat Royals and the Khuwair Warriors are set to play on Tuesday as well.

    The tournament concludes with the final on Jan. 5.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Oman D20 League: Azaiba vs. Darsait

    TV CHANNEL: Next Level Sports
    Time
    11:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

