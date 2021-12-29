How to Watch Oman D20 League: Khuwair vs. Azaiba

Another day of play in the Oman D20 league will take place on Wednesday with a pair of cricket matches. After the first match of the day that pits Ruwi against Bousher, the second game will see the Khuwair Warriors take on the Azaiba XI.

Khuwair has already played five games in this tournament, with a 2-3 record. It lost 164/4 to 161/9 on Tuesday in its most recent match. Sean Nowak scored 44 runs for the team, while Aamir Kaleem had 40 runs and Syed Amir Ali had 36.

Azaiba lost its first three matches, but finally got into the win column on Tuesday against Bousher with a 158/3 to 155/8 win. Hammad Mirza had 85 runs, while Rao Waqar added 40 and Mohammad Asgar Safi added 22.

This round robin tournament is supposed to feature each team playing each other once, though cancelations have thrown a wrench into that. The top four teams will advance to the Super Four round, with the tournament concluding with the final on Jan. 5.

