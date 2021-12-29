Skip to main content
    December 29, 2021
    How to Watch Oman D20 League: Khuwair vs. Azaiba: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oman D20 play continues on Wednesday with Khuwair taking on Azaiba in cricket action.
    Another day of play in the Oman D20 league will take place on Wednesday with a pair of cricket matches. After the first match of the day that pits Ruwi against Bousher, the second game will see the Khuwair Warriors take on the Azaiba XI.

    How to Watch Khuwair vs. Azaiba Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 29, 2021

    Match Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

    TV: Next Level Sports

    Live Stream Khuwair vs. Azaiba on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Khuwair has already played five games in this tournament, with a 2-3 record. It lost 164/4 to 161/9 on Tuesday in its most recent match. Sean Nowak scored 44 runs for the team, while Aamir Kaleem had 40 runs and Syed Amir Ali had 36.

    Azaiba lost its first three matches, but finally got into the win column on Tuesday against Bousher with a 158/3 to 155/8 win. Hammad Mirza had 85 runs, while Rao Waqar added 40 and Mohammad Asgar Safi added 22.

    This round robin tournament is supposed to feature each team playing each other once, though cancelations have thrown a wrench into that. The top four teams will advance to the Super Four round, with the tournament concluding with the final on Jan. 5.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Oman D20 League: Khuwair vs. Azaiba

    TV CHANNEL: Next Level Sports
    Time
    11:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

