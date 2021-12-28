How to Watch Oman D20 League: Khuwair vs. Ghubrah

Another day of play in the Oman D20 league will take place on Tuesday with a pair of cricket matches. In the first match of the day, Bousher plays Azaiba, In the second match, the Khuwair Warriors will take on the Ghubrah Giants.

How to Watch Khuwair vs. Ghubrah Today:

Match Date: Dec. 28, 2021

Match Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: Next Level Sports

Khuwair is 2-2 in the tournament so far, losing to Ruwi on Monday by a 123/10 to 108/10 score. Zeeshan Siddiqui scored 40 runs in the loss, while Aamir Kaleem was second on the team in runs with 12.

As for Ghubrah, the Giants are 2-1, losing to Qurum to open the tournament but reeling off consecutive wins against Bousher and Azaiba. In the most recent match on Sunday against Azaiba, Mohd Imran Latif scored 83 runs, while Abid Ali added 53 and Ghazanfar Iqbal had 41 runs.

This round robin tournament is supposed to feature each team playing each other once, though cancelations have thrown a wrench into that. The top four teams will advance to the Super Four round, with the tournament concluding with the final on Jan. 5.

