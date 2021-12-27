How to Watch Oman D20 League: Khuwair vs. Ruwi

Another day of play in the Oman D20 League will take place on Monday with a pair of cricket matches. After Amerat and Bouscher play In the first contest of the day, the Khuwair Warriors will take on the Ruwi Rangers in the second.

How to Watch Khuwair vs. Ruwi Today:

Match Date: Dec. 27, 2021

Match Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: Next Level Sports

Ruwi didn't play its first game in the tournament until Saturday, but will play for the third day in a row Monday. The team is 1–1 so far, losing its most recent match on Sunday against Qurum 177/7 to 163/10. Wasim Ali led the team with 46 runs, while Gustav Burger was second with 30.

Khuwair is 2–1, beating Qurum 186/5 to 182/6 on Saturday in its most recent match. Aamir Kaleem's 56 runs led the team, while Zeeshan Siddiqui had 39 runs.

This round robin tournament is supposed to feature each team playing each other once, though cancelations have thrown a wrench into that. The top four teams will advance to the Super Four round, with the tournament concluding with the final on Jan. 5.

