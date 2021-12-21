Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oman D20 League: Qurum vs. Bousher: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The first Oman D20 league will begin on Tuesday as Quram takes on Bousher.
    Author:

    The first of 35 matches in the inaugural Oman D20 cricket league will take place on Tuesday as the Qurum Thunders will take on the Bousher Busters.

    How to Watch Qurum vs. Bousher Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 21, 2021

    Match Time: 6:30 a.m. ET

    TV: Next Level Sports

    Live Stream Qurum vs. Bousher on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This match will be played at the Oman Cricket Ground in Muscat, a field that is described as having a balanced surface by CricTracker, which should allow for a god amount of grip.

    Qurum is led by Jatinder Singh and Sandeep Goud. Singh has scored 810 runs in his career, with an average of 30 per match. Goud has had a shorter career but has 98 runs and two wickets.

    As for Bousher, Aaqib Ilyas has played in 25 T20I events, with 501 runs and two wickets over that span. Sufyan Mehmood has only played in four T20Is, but already has 19 runs and two wickets.

    Six other teams will compete in this tournament, with Qurum next facing the Ghubrah Giants on Thursday, while Bousher will face the Darsait Titans on that day as well.

    The tournament concludes with the final on Jan. 5.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    21
    2021

    Oman D20 League: Qurum vs. Bousher

    TV CHANNEL: Next Level Sports
    Time
    7:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Cricket
    Cricket

    How to Watch Oman D20 League: Qurum vs. Bousher

    just now
    Nov 7, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) shoots over Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the fourth quarter at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Spurs vs. Clippers

    8 hours ago
    Nov 19, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) gets defended by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings vs. Warriors

    9 hours ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Lonnie Walker IV (1) shoots over Sacramento Kings center Damian Jones (30) and guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    9 hours ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) is stopped by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    9 hours ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) celebrates a touchdown pass with the offensive line during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    9 hours ago
    Dec 12, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) catches a pass as Green Bay Packers safety Henry Black (41) defends during the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    9 hours ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) steps back to shot the ball over San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) in the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets vs. Jazz

    10 hours ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Portland, Oregon, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) defends Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell (24) during the second half at Moda Center. The Portland Trail Blazers won the game 125-116. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    10 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy