How to Watch Oman D20 League: Qurum vs. Bousher

The first of 35 matches in the inaugural Oman D20 cricket league will take place on Tuesday as the Qurum Thunders will take on the Bousher Busters.

How to Watch Qurum vs. Bousher Today:

Match Date: Dec. 21, 2021

Match Time: 6:30 a.m. ET

TV: Next Level Sports

Live Stream Qurum vs. Bousher on fuboTV

This match will be played at the Oman Cricket Ground in Muscat, a field that is described as having a balanced surface by CricTracker, which should allow for a god amount of grip.

Qurum is led by Jatinder Singh and Sandeep Goud. Singh has scored 810 runs in his career, with an average of 30 per match. Goud has had a shorter career but has 98 runs and two wickets.

As for Bousher, Aaqib Ilyas has played in 25 T20I events, with 501 runs and two wickets over that span. Sufyan Mehmood has only played in four T20Is, but already has 19 runs and two wickets.

Six other teams will compete in this tournament, with Qurum next facing the Ghubrah Giants on Thursday, while Bousher will face the Darsait Titans on that day as well.

The tournament concludes with the final on Jan. 5.

