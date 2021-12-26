Skip to main content
    How to Watch Oman D20 League: Qurum vs. Ruwi: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oman D20 play continues on Sunday with Qurum taking on Ruwi in cricket action.
    Author:

    Another day of play in the Oman D20 league will take place on Sunday with a pair of cricket matches. Following the opening match between Azaiba XI and the Ghubrah Giants, the Qurum Thunders and Ruwi Rangers are set to face.

    How to Watch Qurum vs. Ruwi Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 26, 2021

    Match Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

    TV: Next Level Sports

    Live Stream Qurum vs. Ruwi on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Qurum will be playing its fourth match of the tournament on Sunday. It opened with wins over Ghubrah and Amerat, but suffered its first loss yesterday when it lost to the Khuwair Warriors.

    It was a close match, with Khuwair winning 186/5 to 182/6. Kashyapkumar Prajapati led the team in runs with 95.

    As for Ruwi, it played its first match of the tournament on Saturday, defeating Azaiba 115/4 to 114/9. Khalid Kail led the team in runs with 42, while Gustav Burger had 24.

    This round robin tournament is supposed to feature each team playing each other once, though cancelations have thrown a wrench into that. The top four teams will advance to the Super Four round, with the tournament concluding with the final on Jan. 5.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

