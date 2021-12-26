How to Watch Oman D20 League: Qurum vs. Ruwi

Oman D20 play continues on Sunday with Qurum taking on Ruwi in cricket action.

Another day of play in the Oman D20 league will take place on Sunday with a pair of cricket matches. Following the opening match between Azaiba XI and the Ghubrah Giants, the Qurum Thunders and Ruwi Rangers are set to face.

How to Watch Qurum vs. Ruwi Today:

Match Date: Dec. 26, 2021

Match Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: Next Level Sports

Qurum will be playing its fourth match of the tournament on Sunday. It opened with wins over Ghubrah and Amerat, but suffered its first loss yesterday when it lost to the Khuwair Warriors.

It was a close match, with Khuwair winning 186/5 to 182/6. Kashyapkumar Prajapati led the team in runs with 95.

As for Ruwi, it played its first match of the tournament on Saturday, defeating Azaiba 115/4 to 114/9. Khalid Kail led the team in runs with 42, while Gustav Burger had 24.

This round robin tournament is supposed to feature each team playing each other once, though cancelations have thrown a wrench into that. The top four teams will advance to the Super Four round, with the tournament concluding with the final on Jan. 5.

