How to Watch Oman D20 League: Ruwi vs. Bousher

Another day of play in the Oman D20 league will take place on Wednesday with a pair of cricket matches. In the first match of the day, the Ruwi Rangers will take on the Bousher Busters.

How to Watch Ruwi vs. Bousher Today:

Match Date: Dec. 29, 2021

Match Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV: Next Level Sports

Live Stream Ruwi vs. Bousher on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ruwi is 2-1 in the tournament, most recently defeating Khuwair on Monday 123/10 to 108/10. The team got contributions from all over, with six players scoring double-digit runs, led by Wasim Ali's 25.

As for Bousher, the team is now 1-3 after winning its first match and then losing all three since. It fell to Azaiba 158/3 to 155/8 on Tuesday, with Adnan Sulehri leading the team with 66 runs. Ajay Lalcheta added 42 runs, with Asif Khan getting 25 in the loss.

This round robin tournament is supposed to feature each team playing each other once, though cancelations have thrown a wrench into that. The top four teams will advance to the Super Four round, with the tournament concluding with the final on Jan. 5.

Regional restrictions may apply.