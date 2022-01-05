Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch Oman D20 League, Second Round: Darsait vs. Ghubrah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Second-round play in the Oman D20 League continues with Darsait taking on Ghubrah.

    Another day of play in the Oman D20 league will take place Wednesday with a pair of cricket matches. The first match of the day pits the Darsait Titans against the Ghubrah Giants.

    How to Watch Darsait vs. Ghubrah Today:

    Match Date: Jan. 5, 2021

    Match Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

    TV: Next Level Sports

    Live Stream Darsait vs. Ghubrah on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Darsait's game on Tuesday didn't take place, but the team lost to Qurum in its first match of the second round by a 166/3 to 165/6 score. Khurram Khan scored 104 runs in the match for Darsait, with Ravindra K'Ratne second on the team in runs with 22.

    Ghubrah lost 188/8 to 134/7 on Monday to Ruwi, with Aqil Khan leading Ghubrah with 27 runs and Azmat Ullah Qazi Muhammad scoring 26.

    In regular play, Darsait defeated Ghubrah by a 133/4 to 130/5 margin back on Dec. 31.

    This round robin tournament is supposed to feature each team playing each other once, though cancellations have thrown a wrench into that. After that, play continues in the second round. The top four teams will advance to the Super Four round, with the tournament concluding with the final on Jan. 5.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    Oman D20 League, Second Round: Darsait vs. Ghubrah

    TV CHANNEL: Next Level Sports
    Time
    7:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Cricket
    Cricket

    How to Watch Oman D20 League, Second Round: Darsait vs. Ghubrah

    45 seconds ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Tennessee State Tigers guard Kenny Cooper (21) drives against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Tennessee State vs. UT Martin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

    1 hour ago
    Jan 2, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) drives the ball to the basket as Penn State Nittany Lions forward John Harrar (21) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State defeated Indiana 61-58. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Indiana vs. Ohio State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) shoots the ball as Fairleigh Dickinson Knights forward John Square Jr. (32) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Fairleigh Dickinson vs. Merrimack: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Arizona Wildcats guard Pelle Larsson (3) drives the ball past Illinois Fighting Illini guard Alfonso Plummer (11)at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Illinois vs. Maryland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 22, 2019; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Jalen Gaffney (0) drives to the basket against New Hampshire Wildcats forward Jayden Martinez (24) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Vermont vs. New Hampshire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/6/2022

    1 hour ago
    Jan 3, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) has the ball knocked loose by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    2 hours ago
    Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) congratulates teammate Trail Blazers' guard Anfernee Simons (1) after scoring 43 points in Portland;s 136-131 win over Atlanta Hawks at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    2 hours ago
    Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) dunks over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the second half at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    2 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy