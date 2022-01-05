How to Watch Oman D20 League, Second Round: Darsait vs. Ghubrah

Second-round play in the Oman D20 League continues with Darsait taking on Ghubrah.

Another day of play in the Oman D20 league will take place Wednesday with a pair of cricket matches. The first match of the day pits the Darsait Titans against the Ghubrah Giants.

How to Watch Darsait vs. Ghubrah Today:

Match Date: Jan. 5, 2021

Match Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV: Next Level Sports

Darsait's game on Tuesday didn't take place, but the team lost to Qurum in its first match of the second round by a 166/3 to 165/6 score. Khurram Khan scored 104 runs in the match for Darsait, with Ravindra K'Ratne second on the team in runs with 22.

Ghubrah lost 188/8 to 134/7 on Monday to Ruwi, with Aqil Khan leading Ghubrah with 27 runs and Azmat Ullah Qazi Muhammad scoring 26.

In regular play, Darsait defeated Ghubrah by a 133/4 to 130/5 margin back on Dec. 31.

This round robin tournament is supposed to feature each team playing each other once, though cancellations have thrown a wrench into that. After that, play continues in the second round. The top four teams will advance to the Super Four round, with the tournament concluding with the final on Jan. 5.

