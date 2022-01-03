How to Watch Oman D20 League, Second Round: Qurum vs. Darsait

Another day of play in the Oman D20 league will take place Monday with a pair of cricket matches. After the first match of the day that pits Ruwi against Ghubrah, the second game will see the Qurum Thunders take on the Darsait Titans.

Qurum holds a 4–2 record so far in the tournament, most recently defeating Bousher by a 163/3 to 159/8 score behind 55 runs from Jatinder Singh and 51 from Kashyapkumar Prajapati.

Darsait is 4–3, but lost 147/10 to 99/10 against Ruwi in its most recent match.

This is the second meeting of these teams, with Darsait winning 145/6 to 88/10 in the first meeting. In that match, Darsait got 48 runs from Ravindra K'Ratne and 47 from Khurram Khan.

This round robin tournament is supposed to feature each team playing each other once, though cancellations have thrown a wrench into that. After that, play continues in the second round. The top four teams will advance to the Super Four round, with the tournament concluding with the final on Jan. 5.

