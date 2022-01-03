Skip to main content
    How to Watch Oman D20 League, Second Round: Qurum vs. Darsait: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oman D20 cricket continues Monday as Qurum takes on Darsait.
    Author:

    Another day of play in the Oman D20 league will take place Monday with a pair of cricket matches. After the first match of the day that pits Ruwi against Ghubrah, the second game will see the Qurum Thunders take on the Darsait Titans.

    How to Watch Qurum vs. Darsait Today:

    Match Date: Jan. 3, 2021

    Match Time: 11 a.m. ET

    TV: Next Level Sports

    Live Stream Qurum vs. Darsait on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Qurum holds a 4–2 record so far in the tournament, most recently defeating Bousher by a 163/3 to 159/8 score behind 55 runs from Jatinder Singh and 51 from Kashyapkumar Prajapati.

    Darsait is 4–3, but lost 147/10 to 99/10 against Ruwi in its most recent match.

    This is the second meeting of these teams, with Darsait winning 145/6 to 88/10 in the first meeting. In that match, Darsait got 48 runs from Ravindra K'Ratne and 47 from Khurram Khan.

    This round robin tournament is supposed to feature each team playing each other once, though cancellations have thrown a wrench into that. After that, play continues in the second round. The top four teams will advance to the Super Four round, with the tournament concluding with the final on Jan. 5.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    January
    3
    2022

    Oman D20 League, Second Round: Qurum vs. Darsait

    TV CHANNEL: Next Level
    Time
    11:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

