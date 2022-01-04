How to Watch Oman D20 League, Second Round: Qurum vs. Ghubrah

Another day of play in the Oman D20 league will take place Tuesday with a pair of cricket matches. After the first match of the day that pits Ruwi against Darsait, the second game will see the Qurum Thunders take on the Ghubrah Giants.

How to Watch Qurum vs. Ghubrah Today:

Match Date: Jan. 4, 2021

Match Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: Next Level Sports

Live Stream Qurum vs. Ghubrah on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Qurum defeated Darsait 166/3 on Monday, with Shoaib Khan scoring 55 runs, while Ayaan Khan added 40 runs. Jatinder Singh scored 27 runs, while only five Qurum players ended up batting.

Ghubrah is coming off of a 188/8 to 134/7 loss on Monday to Ruwi, with 27 runs from Aqil Khan and 26 from Azmat Ullah Qazi Muhammad.

The first meeting of these teams in regular league play saw Qurum win a close one, 135/2 to 134/7.

This round robin tournament is supposed to feature each team playing each other once, though cancellations have thrown a wrench into that. After that, play continues in the second round. The top four teams will advance to the Super Four round, with the tournament concluding with the final on Jan. 5.

Regional restrictions may apply.