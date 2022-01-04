Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Oman D20 League, Second Round: Qurum vs. Ghubrah: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oman D20 cricket play continues Tuesday as Qurum takes on Ghubrah.
    Author:

    Another day of play in the Oman D20 league will take place Tuesday with a pair of cricket matches. After the first match of the day that pits Ruwi against Darsait, the second game will see the Qurum Thunders take on the Ghubrah Giants.

    How to Watch Qurum vs. Ghubrah Today:

    Match Date: Jan. 4, 2021

    Match Time: 11 a.m. ET

    TV: Next Level Sports

    Live Stream Qurum vs. Ghubrah on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Qurum defeated Darsait 166/3 on Monday, with Shoaib Khan scoring 55 runs, while Ayaan Khan added 40 runs. Jatinder Singh scored 27 runs, while only five Qurum players ended up batting.

    Ghubrah is coming off of a 188/8 to 134/7 loss on Monday to Ruwi, with 27 runs from Aqil Khan and 26 from Azmat Ullah Qazi Muhammad.

    The first meeting of these teams in regular league play saw Qurum win a close one, 135/2 to 134/7.

    This round robin tournament is supposed to feature each team playing each other once, though cancellations have thrown a wrench into that. After that, play continues in the second round. The top four teams will advance to the Super Four round, with the tournament concluding with the final on Jan. 5.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    Oman D20 League, Second Round: Qurum vs. Ghubrah

    TV CHANNEL: Next Level Sports
    Time
    11:00
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Cricket
    Cricket

    How to Watch Oman D20 League, Second Round: Qurum vs. Ghubrah

    just now
    Dec 18, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) dribbles between Kentucky Wildcats guard Davion Mintz (10) and Kentucky Wildcats forward Jacob Toppin (0) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Notre Dame vs. North Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 7, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Davion Warren (2) reacts after making a three point basket against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Iowa State vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    1 hour ago
    Nov 17, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) dribbles past UNI Panthers guard Nate Heise (0) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 93-80. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northern Iowa vs. Valparaiso: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 5, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Northwestern Wildcats forward Pete Nance (22) reacts after making a contested three point basket against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northwestern vs. Penn State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    1 hour ago
    Jan 3, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) has the ball knocked loose by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    1 hour ago
    Jan 1, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Bryce Aiken (1) drives to the basket as Villanova Wildcats guard Collin Gillespie (2) and forward Jermaine Samuels (23) defend during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Villanova vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    1 hour ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) guards Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy