How to Watch Oman D20 League, Second Round: Ruwi vs. Darsait

Another day of play in the Oman D20 league will take place Tuesday with a pair of cricket matches. The day begins with the Ruwi Rangers taking on the Darsait Titans.

Ruwi is coming off of a 188/8 to 134/7 win over Ghubrah on Monday, with Zohaib Amanat scoring 66 runs in the victory, while Mohammed Naseem scored 47 runs and Gustav Burger added 31.

Darsait lost to Qurum on Monday 166/3 to 165/6, with Khurram Khan scoring 104 runs in the match.

The first time these teams met during the tournament, Ruwi defeated Darsait 147/10 to 99/10. Gustav Burger led Ruwi in runs with 44, while Amanat added 20 runs and Naseem had 23.

This round robin tournament is supposed to feature each team playing each other once, though cancellations have thrown a wrench into that. After that, play continues in the second round. The top four teams will advance to the Super Four round, with the tournament concluding with the final on Jan. 5.

