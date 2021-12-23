How to Watch Oman D20 League: Qurum vs. Ghubrah

The third match of the Oman D20 2021-22 will be played between Qurum and Ghubrah on Thursday.

The third of 35 matches in the inaugural Oman D20 cricket league will take place on Thursday, as the Qurum Thunders will take on the Ghubrah Giants.

How to Watch Qurum vs. Ghubrah Today:

Match Date: Dec. 23, 2021

Match Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV: Next Level Sports

The first day of action in the Oman D20 league was canceled, with the game for Qurum being pushed back. This was originally suppose to be the fifth match of the tournament.

19-year-old Adeel Abbas is a successful batter for Ghubrah. In his last five matches in the U19 age group category, he has scored 118 runs and picked up two wickets.

Qurum is led by Jatinder Singh and Sandeep Goud. Singh has scored 810 runs in his career, with an average of 30 per match. As a relatively new player on the scene, Goud has 98 runs and two wickets.

This match will be played at the Oman Cricket Ground, a field that is described as having a balanced surface, which should allow for a good amount of grip.

The tournament will follow the basic round robin format with every team taking on the other seven teams once. The top four teams in the Oman D20 League group stage will then qualify for the Super Four round. The final of the Oman D20 League 2021-22 will be played on Jan. 5, 2022.

