How to Watch Men's World Curling Championship: Scotland vs. United States

Scotland and the United States, who compete against each other on Tuesday, are tied in the standings at the 2022 World Curling Championship.

The Men’s World Curling Championship of 2022 is just past the midway point of the eight day tournament in Las Vegas. Entering today, Scotland (3-2) and the United States (3-2) are tied with the second best overall record, behind undefeated leader Canada.

One of these two teams will potentially leap up to sole possession of second place, while the other could drop all the way down to 11th place out of 13 teams.

Game Date: April 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Olympic Channel

The United States is coming off a tough 9-7 loss to Korea and is looking to avoid its first losing streak of the tournament.

After starting 2-0, the United States is 1-2 overall and looking to get back on track after an 8-3 loss to Germany and Korea.

So far this tournament the United States has wins over Denmark (8-2), Czech Republic (7-5) and Norway (10-8), showing how good it can be after a disappointing run in the 2022 Winter Olympics. This match is huge against Scotland. It can separate the logjam in the middle of the standings and show Canada that it has true competition this week.

On the other side, Scotland has wins against Italy (5-4), Denmark (7-3) and Germany (6-4) and losses to Korea (9-6) and Norway (7-4) along the way.

