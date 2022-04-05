Skip to main content

How to Watch Men's World Curling Championship: Scotland vs. United States: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Scotland and the United States, who compete against each other on Tuesday, are tied in the standings at the 2022 World Curling Championship.

The Men’s World Curling Championship of 2022 is just past the midway point of the eight day tournament in Las Vegas. Entering today, Scotland (3-2) and the United States (3-2) are tied with the second best overall record, behind undefeated leader Canada. 

One of these two teams will potentially leap up to sole possession of second place, while the other could drop all the way down to 11th place out of 13 teams.

How to Watch Men's World Curling Championship: Scotland vs. United States Today:

Game Date: April 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Olympic Channel

Live Stream Scotland vs. United States on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The United States is coming off a tough 9-7 loss to Korea and is looking to avoid its first losing streak of the tournament.

After starting 2-0, the United States is 1-2 overall and looking to get back on track after an 8-3 loss to Germany and Korea.

So far this tournament the United States has wins over Denmark (8-2), Czech Republic (7-5) and Norway (10-8), showing how good it can be after a disappointing run in the 2022 Winter Olympics. This match is huge against Scotland. It can separate the logjam in the middle of the standings and show Canada that it has true competition this week.

On the other side, Scotland has wins against Italy (5-4), Denmark (7-3) and Germany (6-4) and losses to Korea (9-6) and Norway (7-4) along the way.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
5
2022

Scotland vs. United States

TV CHANNEL: Olympic Channel
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sweden Curling
Curling

How to Watch Men's World Curling Championship: Scotland vs. United States

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
Softball
College Softball

How to Watch Northwestern at Notre Dame

By Christine Brown2 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) chase the loose ball during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/6/2022

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Fans cheer as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) heads down court after a 3-point basket over New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (25) shoots the ball over Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo (11) congratulates San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (25) in the second half at the AT&amp;T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff22 minutes ago
Apr 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) fouls Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) during the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, forward Darius Bazley, center, and forward Luguentz Dort, right, watch as their teammates take on the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 117-96. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Apr 3, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) shoots the ball as Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) defends during the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy