The United States takes on Germany in mixed doubles curling at the 2022 Championships on Monday.

The World Curling Federation heads to Geneva, Switzerland for the 2022 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championships. The event started on Saturday with 30 matches already in the books and another 15 on Monday, including the United States (3-0) taking on Germany (2-1).

How to Watch United States vs. Germany in Mixed Doubles Curling Today:

Match Date: April 25, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Olympic Channel

Live Stream United States vs. Germany on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The United States is coming off its most commanding win in this tournament over Spain with an 8-2 victory.

Both countries are in Group B for this tournament, along with Canada, Scotland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Spain, Australia, England and Turkey.

This group has a lot of talented teams, but none were on the podium at the 2022 Winter Olympics in mixed doubles curling. All three of those teams, Italy (gold), Norway (silver) and Sweden (bronze) are in Group A.

So far in three matches, the United States is undefeated, beating the Czech Republic (9-6), Turkey (12-6) and Spain (8-2).

The team is off to a significantly better start this tournament than it was earlier this year at the Winter Olympics, finishing 3-6 overall, just one game off of last place.

Becca and Matt Hamilton are representing the United States, taking over for Vicky Persinger and Chris Plys. Germany did not make it to the Olympics and are represented by Pia-Lisa Schoell and Klaudius Harsch.

Germany started with a loss to Canada, before knocking off Hungary (10-4) and Australia (6-5).

With a win, the United States will remain undefeated, keeping pace with Canada and Scotland in Group B and Italy overall in the tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.