United States vs. Canada in Men’s Curling Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel

The red-hot United States takes on top ranked Canada in men’s curling today.

The United States is coming off back-to-back wins to get back in the mix at the top of the standings. Canada showed its first signs of vulnerability, losing the first match to Sweden, giving the field more hope of winning this event. The United States has two games on the ice today, starting with Canada and closing out the day with Sweden, which could allow it to vault up the standings.

How to Watch United States vs. Canada in Men’s Curling today:

Game Date: April 7, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: Olympic Channel

Watch United States vs. Canada in Men’s Curling online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The United States is coming off two huge wins to get right back in the mix at the LGT World Men’s Curling Championships, including a 7-4 win over Switzerland.

Over the last two matches, the United States knocked off the Netherlands and Switzerland to make up for a low point in the short tournament. It had fallen back to 3-3 after losing three out of four.

That stretch saw the United States lose to Germany and Korea before defeating Norway and losing to Scotland.

The team of Korey Dropkin, Joe Polo, Mark Fenner, Tom Howell, and Alex Fenson aim to get the United States back on track after a rough showing at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Regional restrictions may apply.

