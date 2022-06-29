Skip to main content

How to Watch the Tour de France: Schedule, Live Stream, TV Channel

The 2022 Tour de France begins on Friday in Copenhagen. Here's how to keep up with this year's event.

The 2022 Tour de France is set to start on Friday, with the first of 21 stages taking place.

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar enters this year's Tour as the favorite. The two-time winner is only 23 years old and is coming off of a 2021 Tour that saw him win by over five minutes, the largest win since 2014. the UAE Team Emirates rider should be viewed as a step above the rest of this field.

He's not the only contender though. Primož Roglič of Jumbo-Visma is a three-time Vuelta España champion and his teammate, Jonas Vingegaard, finished second in last year's Tour. Could the team play spoiler to Pogacar?

How to Watch

Live daily coverage of the Tour de France begins on Friday, July 1 at 9:30 a.m. ET, with USA and NBC airing coverage of the race over the next three weeks.

In the United States, Tour de France coverage can be watched live with fuboTV. The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser. New users can get a free trial of fuboTV.

TV Coverage and schedule

Dates: July 1-24

Day-by-day schedule

Friday, July 1
Stage 1: 9:30 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV

Saturday, July 2
Stage 2: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV

Sunday, July 3
Stage 3: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV

Tuesday, July 5
Stage 4: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV

Wednesday, July 6
Stage 5: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV

Thursday, July 7
Stage 6: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV

Friday, July 8
Stage 7: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV

Saturday, July 9
Stage 8: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV

Sunday, July 10
Stage 9: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV

Tuesday, July 12
Stage 10: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV

Wednesday, July 13
Stage 11: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV

Thursday, July 14
Stage 12: 3 p.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV

Friday, July 15
Stage 13: 3 p.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV

Saturday, July 16
Stage 14: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV

Sunday, July 17
Stage 15: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV

Tuesday, July 19
Stage 16: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV

Wednesday, July 20
Stage 17: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV

Thursday, July 21
Stage 18: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV

Friday, July 22
Stage 19: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV

Saturday, July 23
Stage 20: 8 a.m., NBC: Watch on fuboTV

Sunday, July 24
Stage 21: 10 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Tadej Pogacar
Cycling

How to Watch the Tour de France

By Justin Carter5 minutes ago
Jun 26, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) slides home to score a run on a single hit by designated hitter Nick Castellanos (not pictured) during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
Jun 26, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) slides home to score a run on a single hit by designated hitter Nick Castellanos (not pictured) during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 6/29/2022

By What's On TV Staff52 minutes ago
imago1012262737h (1)
Soccer

How to Watch Valour FC at Forge FC: Stream soccer, TV Channel

By Brandon Rush57 minutes ago
Jun 22, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) reacts after hitting a home run against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Braves vs. Phillies stream: Watch MLB online, TV channel

By Rafael Urbina57 minutes ago
USATSI_18609677
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Blue Jays: Stream MLB, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina57 minutes ago
imago1011646783h (3)
Lacrosse

How to Watch 2022 World Lacrosse Women's World Championship: United States vs Canada

By Adam Childs57 minutes ago
imago0043624839h
Hockey

How to Watch 2022 Memorial Cup Hockey Final: Sea Dogs vs. Bulldogs

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Jun 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles FC forward Latif Blessing (7) plays for the ball against New York Red Bulls midfielder Lewis Morgan (10) during the first half at Banc of California Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

New York Red Bulls vs. Atlanta United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy