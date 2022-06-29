How to Watch the Tour de France: Schedule, Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 Tour de France is set to start on Friday, with the first of 21 stages taking place.
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar enters this year's Tour as the favorite. The two-time winner is only 23 years old and is coming off of a 2021 Tour that saw him win by over five minutes, the largest win since 2014. the UAE Team Emirates rider should be viewed as a step above the rest of this field.
He's not the only contender though. Primož Roglič of Jumbo-Visma is a three-time Vuelta España champion and his teammate, Jonas Vingegaard, finished second in last year's Tour. Could the team play spoiler to Pogacar?
How to Watch
Live daily coverage of the Tour de France begins on Friday, July 1 at 9:30 a.m. ET, with USA and NBC airing coverage of the race over the next three weeks.
In the United States, Tour de France coverage can be watched live with fuboTV. The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser. New users can get a free trial of fuboTV.
TV Coverage and schedule
Dates: July 1-24
Day-by-day schedule
Friday, July 1
Stage 1: 9:30 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV
Saturday, July 2
Stage 2: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV
Sunday, July 3
Stage 3: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV
Tuesday, July 5
Stage 4: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV
Wednesday, July 6
Stage 5: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV
Thursday, July 7
Stage 6: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV
Friday, July 8
Stage 7: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV
Saturday, July 9
Stage 8: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV
Sunday, July 10
Stage 9: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV
Tuesday, July 12
Stage 10: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV
Wednesday, July 13
Stage 11: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV
Thursday, July 14
Stage 12: 3 p.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV
Friday, July 15
Stage 13: 3 p.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV
Saturday, July 16
Stage 14: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV
Sunday, July 17
Stage 15: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV
Tuesday, July 19
Stage 16: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV
Wednesday, July 20
Stage 17: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV
Thursday, July 21
Stage 18: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV
Friday, July 22
Stage 19: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV
Saturday, July 23
Stage 20: 8 a.m., NBC: Watch on fuboTV
Sunday, July 24
Stage 21: 10 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV
Regional restrictions may apply.