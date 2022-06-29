How to Watch the Tour de France

The 2022 Tour de France begins on Friday in Copenhagen. Here's how to keep up with this year's event.

The 2022 Tour de France is set to start on Friday, with the first of 21 stages taking place.

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar enters this year's Tour as the favorite. The two-time winner is only 23 years old and is coming off of a 2021 Tour that saw him win by over five minutes, the largest win since 2014. the UAE Team Emirates rider should be viewed as a step above the rest of this field.

He's not the only contender though. Primož Roglič of Jumbo-Visma is a three-time Vuelta España champion and his teammate, Jonas Vingegaard, finished second in last year's Tour. Could the team play spoiler to Pogacar?

How to Watch

Live daily coverage of the Tour de France begins on Friday, July 1 at 9:30 a.m. ET, with USA and NBC airing coverage of the race over the next three weeks.

In the United States, Tour de France coverage can be watched live with fuboTV. The live sports streaming service can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser. New users can get a free trial of fuboTV.

TV Coverage and schedule

Dates: July 1-24

Day-by-day schedule

Friday, July 1

Stage 1: 9:30 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV

Saturday, July 2

Stage 2: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV

Sunday, July 3

Stage 3: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV

Tuesday, July 5

Stage 4: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV

Wednesday, July 6

Stage 5: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV

Thursday, July 7

Stage 6: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV

Friday, July 8

Stage 7: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV

Saturday, July 9

Stage 8: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV

Sunday, July 10

Stage 9: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV

Tuesday, July 12

Stage 10: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV

Wednesday, July 13

Stage 11: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV

Thursday, July 14

Stage 12: 3 p.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV

Friday, July 15

Stage 13: 3 p.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV

Saturday, July 16

Stage 14: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV

Sunday, July 17

Stage 15: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV

Tuesday, July 19

Stage 16: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV

Wednesday, July 20

Stage 17: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV

Thursday, July 21

Stage 18: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV

Friday, July 22

Stage 19: 8 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV

Saturday, July 23

Stage 20: 8 a.m., NBC: Watch on fuboTV

Sunday, July 24

Stage 21: 10 a.m., USA Network: Watch on fuboTV

Regional restrictions may apply.