Skip to main content

How to Watch Tour de France: Stage 1: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 109th edition of the Tour de France starts in Copenhagen for first of 21 stages over the next 24 days.

An individual time trial marks stage one of the 2022 Tour de France as back-to-back champion Tadej Pogačar goes for his third consecutive title. In 2021, Pogačar took over the yellow jersey in the eighth stage and did not relinquish it for the rest of the Tour, winning two mountain stages late to secure the championship.

How to Watch Tour de France: Stage 1:

Match Date: July 1, 2022

Match Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream the Tour de France: Stage 1 with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Today’s 13-kilometer time trial will pass the Danish capital’s Tivoli Gardens and the Kastellet fortress in a relatively flat circuit and will provide some starting distance before tomorrow’s stage-two ride from Roskilde to Nyborg, which will be 202.5 kilometers.

The distance of the time trial suits Slovenian ski-jumper-turned-cyclist Primoz Roglic or specialists like Germany’s Wout van Aert, who won the last time trial of the 2021 tour.

van Aert won the final two stages of last year's event but finished fifth in the points classification and fourth in the mountains classification.

This year, there are 22 teams of eight riders that will compete for the team classification. After each stage, the top three finishers will have their times added together and the team with the fastest aggregate time at that point in the race gets to wear race numbers with yellow backgrounds, instead of white.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
1
2022

Tour de France: Stage 1

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
9:30
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1012888506h
Cycling

How to Watch Tour de France: Stage 1

By Brandon Rushjust now
Jun 26, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Whitecaps forward Lucas Cavallini (9) reacts after a missed shoot against New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic (99) during the second half at BC Place. Mandatory Credit: Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 29, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Sounders FC forward Jordan Morris (13) reacts after failing to convert a goal opportunity against CF Montreal during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Toronto FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
imago1012895868h
European PGA Tour

How to Watch Horizon Irish Open, Second Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
wimbledon-djokovic-2021
Tennis

How to Watch 2022 Wimbledon Championships, Third Round

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago
Jun 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Diego Padres designated hitter Manny Machado (13) reacts from second after hitting an RBI double in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
Jun 26, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Seth Brown (15) gets a hand from Oakland Athletics third base coach coach Darren Bush (51) after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
Jun 26, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Oakland Athletics designated hitter Seth Brown (15) gets a hand from Oakland Athletics third base coach coach Darren Bush (51) after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
Jun 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Diego Padres designated hitter Manny Machado (13) reacts from second after hitting an RBI double in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 6/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy