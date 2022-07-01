The 109th edition of the Tour de France starts in Copenhagen for first of 21 stages over the next 24 days.

An individual time trial marks stage one of the 2022 Tour de France as back-to-back champion Tadej Pogačar goes for his third consecutive title. In 2021, Pogačar took over the yellow jersey in the eighth stage and did not relinquish it for the rest of the Tour, winning two mountain stages late to secure the championship.

How to Watch Tour de France: Stage 1:

Match Date: July 1, 2022

Match Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Today’s 13-kilometer time trial will pass the Danish capital’s Tivoli Gardens and the Kastellet fortress in a relatively flat circuit and will provide some starting distance before tomorrow’s stage-two ride from Roskilde to Nyborg, which will be 202.5 kilometers.

The distance of the time trial suits Slovenian ski-jumper-turned-cyclist Primoz Roglic or specialists like Germany’s Wout van Aert, who won the last time trial of the 2021 tour.

van Aert won the final two stages of last year's event but finished fifth in the points classification and fourth in the mountains classification.

This year, there are 22 teams of eight riders that will compete for the team classification. After each stage, the top three finishers will have their times added together and the team with the fastest aggregate time at that point in the race gets to wear race numbers with yellow backgrounds, instead of white.

