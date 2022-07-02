Surprise time-trial winner Yves Lampaert dons the yellow jersey for Saturday's road stage as we enter the 2022 Tour de France's second stage.

The 2022 Tour de France continues with Saturday's second stage, the first road stage of the tour, with an unfamiliar rider in the leader's yellow jersey. Belgian Yves Lampaert won Friday's time trial as the tour got underway in Copenhagen, Denmark. Fellow Belgian Wout van Aert was second and two-time defending winner Tadej Pogačar was third.

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France, Stage 2 Today:

Date: July 2, 2022

Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Viewers wanting a little extra shut-eye on a Saturday morning can tune to a tape-delayed broadcast on NBC at 1 p.m. ET.

Stage two is one of the longest on this year's route, beginning in Roskilde, on the Danish island of Zealand, and finishing across the Great Belt Strait in Nyborg, on the island of Funen, also in Denmark.

The 125.6-mile stage includes three category-four climbs and an intermediate sprint in Kalundborg. Riders will be challenged to stay with the leading group on this part of the course before contending with the 11-mile long Great Belt Bridge into what is forecast to be 10-20 mph headwinds.

Stage three will start on Sunday, finishing the Denmark portion of the event with a 113-mile stage from Vejle to Sønderborg before the first of three scheduled rest days on Monday.

