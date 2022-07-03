Wout van Aert will don the yellow jersey for the first time in his career heading into stage three of the 2022 Tour de France.

It was in with the new in stage two on Saturday. Fabio Jakobsen of the Netherlands earned the first stage win of his career in the stage, completing the 125.8-mile ride from Roskilde to Nyborg in 4:34.34. With his second-place finish in the stage, Belgian Wout van Aert moved into the early lead heading into stage three on Sunday.

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France Stage 3 Today:

Date: July 3, 2022

Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Stage three will be the final stage in Denmark to start the race, the first time since 2019 that the Tour has started outside of France. The ride starts in Vejle and ends in Sønderborg after 113 miles.

The ride to Jutland, the large peninsula that houses Denmark's mainland, includes three category four climbs evenly spaced throughout the stage and ends in Sønderborg on the small island of Als.

As it was Saturday, wind will factor into the riders' strategy. About 25 miles from the finish, the race winds past Hostrupov, where crosswinds could impact the race if it's gusting from the west. This part of the course could split the peloton into echelons.

Monday will be a rest day as the tour moves to Dunkirk in France for Tuesday's stage four.

