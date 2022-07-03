Skip to main content

How to Watch World Bike Tour - Lisboa 2022: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The sixth annual World Bike Tour in Lisboa takes place Sunday with riders taking a trek from Lisboa to Oeiras.

The World Bike Tour was launched to help people get out and ride bike to get exercise without the worry of competition.

How to Watch the World Bike Tour - Lisboa 2022 Today:

Match Date: July 3, 2022

Match Time: 6:30 a.m. ET

TV: RTPi RadioTV Portuguesa Int'l

Live Stream the World Bike Tour - Lisboa 2022 on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The World Bike Tour is a project that contains a set of activities that culminate in a cycling tour, without competitive objectives and with the participation of thousands of people, according to worldbiketour-pt.com.

Sunday, the riders take part in the Lisboa 2022 when they depart in Lisbon at Praça do Comércio and finish at Praia da Torre in Oeiras.

The first edition of the World Bike Tour took place in Lisbon in 2006. The event started from the Vasco da Gama bridge, the longest bridge in Europe and an important Portuguese icon, with thousands of participants, according to worldbiketour-pt.com.

It has expanded and become an even bigger event and Sunday, you can catch the event on  RTPi RadioTV Portuguesa Int'l live at 6:30 a.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Cycling

How to Watch World Bike Tour - Lisboa 2022

By Adam Childsjust now
