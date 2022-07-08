2022 Tour de France Stage 7 stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France Stage 7: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pogačar makes his move as the two-time defending champion grabs the yellow jersey after Stage 6.

The 2022 Tour de France enters the mountains on Friday with its first summit finish of this year's race on tap. A new owner of the yellow jersey will start Stage 7 after two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar took over the longest stage in this year's Tour.

Wout van Aert entered Stage 6 with the yellow jersey and led a breakaway effort from the start. He led the stage until there were fewer than seven miles remaining. With the help of his UAE Team Emirates mates, Pogačar accelerated with about 275 yards left and sprinted well enough to win the stage and take the overall Tour lead.

He'll enter Stage 7 with a four-second lead over American Neilson Powless and 31 seconds up on Jonas Vingegaard. van Aert fell to 54th in the overall rankings and is 7:19 behind.  

Friday's stage begins in Tomblaine and finishes with the Planche des Belles Filles climb. The 109.7-miles stage through the Vosges region in eastern France is a slow build before hitting three climbs in the second half of the route. Most of the final half-mile of the stage is on dirt.

Stage 8 on Saturday is also a mountain stage that will cross over into Switzerland.

