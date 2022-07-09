How to Watch 2022 Tour de France Stage 8

Tadej Pogačar widens lead in overall race with his second straight stage win on Friday as we hit the eighth stage of the 2022 Tour de France.

The 109th Tour de France hit the mountains for the first time on Friday and will remain in climbing mode in Saturday's eighth stage, a 115.9-mile ride from Dole, France, to Lausanne, Switzerland. Two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar retained the yellow jersey entering Saturday's ride with a strong performance on Friday.

The first breakaway on Friday didn't happen until almost 25 miles into the stage when Simon Geschke took off from the peloton. Late in the ride, Lennard Kämna appeared in position to grab the stage win before he was overtaken with 110 yards left by Jonas Vingegaard.

Pogačar made his move and just clipped Vingegaard at the finish line for his eighth career stage victory.

On Saturday, the Tour crosses the Jura, a small mountain range bordering France and Switzerland. This stage sets up well for another breakaway attempt. It's not a long stage, the course is lumpy but manageable, the weather is expected to be favorable and the stage makes an uphill finish in Lausanne.

Pogačar increased his overall lead to 35 seconds, with Vingegaard moving into second in the general classification. Geraint Thomas is 1:10 back and his Ineos Grenadiers teammate Adam Yates is 1:18 behind.

