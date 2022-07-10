2022 Tour de France Stage 9 stream: Watch online, TV channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France Stage 9: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Wout van Aert bounced back with another stage victory, but Pogačar retains the yellow as the Tour remains in the mountains.

Wout van Aert lost the general classification lead on Friday but overtook Michael Matthews and two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar up the hill in Lausanne to win his second stage of this year's Tour de France. The historic race remains in the mountains on Sunday for Stage 9 from Aigle, Switzerland, across the border to Châtel.

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France Stage 9 Today:

Date: July 10, 2022

Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream Stage 9 of the 2022 Tour de France on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Pogačar retained the yellow jersey in the general classification ranking, increasing his lead over Jonas Vingegaard to 39 seconds. He owns a 1:14 edge over Geraint Thomas.

Sunday's stage of the 109th Tour starts in Aigle, home of the sport's governing body — the Union Cycliste International — and the climbing begins early with the Côte de Bellevue. The Category 4 climb is 2.7 miles of 4% incline before an intermediate sprint in Semsales.

The second half of the 120-mile stage has significant climbs. The Category 2 Cole des Mosses is an 8.3-mile incline of 4.1% before the real monster of the stage, the Col de la Croix. This five-mile stretch is a Category 1 climb of 7.6%. 

The fate of the riders who break away early will be decided here. If the peloton is within three minutes, the breakers will likely be caught before the final climb at Pas de Morgins. If the gap is five minutes or more, the breakaway bunch will fight for the stage win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
10
2022

2022 Tour de France Stage 9

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
8
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

CYCLING
Cycling

2022 Tour de France Stage 9 stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Phil Watsonjust now
Jun 26, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Harris English plays a shot from the fairway of the 12th hole during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Harris English at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Stewart Cink plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Stewart Cink at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jul 25, 2016; Springfield, NJ, USA; Rikard Karlberg during a practice round for the 2016 PGA Championship golf tournament at Baltusrol GC - Lower Course. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Rikard Karlberg at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Feb 28, 2015; Palm Beach Gardens, FL, USA; A view of the mark of Ben Crane (not picture) on the 9th green before the second round resumed of the Honda Classic at PGA National GC Champion Course. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Hao-Tong Li at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
May 22, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Ryan Fox plays his shot on the seventh tee during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ryan Fox at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 12, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Wyndham Clark plays his tee shot at the second hole during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Wyndham Clark at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Feb 28, 2015; Palm Beach Gardens, FL, USA; A view of the mark of Ben Crane (not picture) on the 9th green before the second round resumed of the Honda Classic at PGA National GC Champion Course. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Adria Arnau at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Troy Merritt plays a shot from the fairway of the 14th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Troy Merritt at the Genesis Scottish Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 7-10

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy