2022 Tour de France Stage 9 stream: Watch online, TV channel

Wout van Aert bounced back with another stage victory, but Pogačar retains the yellow as the Tour remains in the mountains.

Wout van Aert lost the general classification lead on Friday but overtook Michael Matthews and two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar up the hill in Lausanne to win his second stage of this year's Tour de France. The historic race remains in the mountains on Sunday for Stage 9 from Aigle, Switzerland, across the border to Châtel.

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France Stage 9 Today:

Date: July 10, 2022

Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Pogačar retained the yellow jersey in the general classification ranking, increasing his lead over Jonas Vingegaard to 39 seconds. He owns a 1:14 edge over Geraint Thomas.

Sunday's stage of the 109th Tour starts in Aigle, home of the sport's governing body — the Union Cycliste International — and the climbing begins early with the Côte de Bellevue. The Category 4 climb is 2.7 miles of 4% incline before an intermediate sprint in Semsales.

The second half of the 120-mile stage has significant climbs. The Category 2 Cole des Mosses is an 8.3-mile incline of 4.1% before the real monster of the stage, the Col de la Croix. This five-mile stretch is a Category 1 climb of 7.6%.

The fate of the riders who break away early will be decided here. If the peloton is within three minutes, the breakers will likely be caught before the final climb at Pas de Morgins. If the gap is five minutes or more, the breakaway bunch will fight for the stage win.

