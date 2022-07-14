How to Watch 2022 Tour de France, Stage 12: Stream Live Online

Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France, Stage 12: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jonas Vingegaard surges into the yellow jersey with a strong finish as we enter the 2022 Tour de France's stage 12.

Jonas Vingegaard's big finish up the steep Col du Granon on Wednesday was enough to net him his first career Tour de France stage victory and he entered Thursday's mountain stage in the yellow jersey after blowing past two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar on the final climb. 

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France Stage 12 Today:

Date: July 14, 2022

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream Stage 12 of the 2022 Tour de France on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Stage 12 is a 102.8-mile ride from Briançon in southeastern France to the ski resort at L'Alpe d'Huez. The climbs on Thursday begin with the Col d la Croix de Fer, a 5.2% grade that lasts roughly 18 miles. The finish is another climb, the historic 8.5-mile rise to L'Alpe d'Huez and its 21 switchbacks.

Vingegaard's assault on the final climb left him 2:16 clear of Romain Bardet, with Pogačar now trailing by 2:22. VIngegaard was second overall in the tour last year, his first time in the event, and Team Jumbo-Visma worked well to set up the Dane's big finish on Thursday.

The Jumbo team has three stage wins in this year's tour, as Wout van Aert held the yellow jersey before he was overtaken by Pogačar in the overall classification rankings. 

Thursday's coverage is on tape delay.

Regional restrictions may apply.

