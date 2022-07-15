How to Watch 2022 Tour de France Stage 13: Stream Live, TV Channel

Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France Stage 13: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jonas Vingegaard retains the yellow jersey in Stage 12 while Tadej Pogačar makes up some ground as the race enters Stage 13 on Friday.

Jonas Vingegaard held onto the yellow jersey for a second stage as the 2022 Tour de France comes out of the mountains on Friday for Stage 13, a 120-mile flat ride from Le Bourg-d'Oisans to Saint-Étienne in eastern central France.

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France Stage 13 Today:

Date: July 15, 2022

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream Stage 13 of the 2022 Tour de France on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

While stage 13 is out of the Alps, the riders won't get much of a break on Friday because of sweltering conditions. Temperatures are expected to be higher than 90 degrees Fahrenheit on the route. There are a few climbs on the ride, beginning with the category three Côte de Brié.

On Thursday, Vingegaard finished with a 2:22 lead over two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar in the general classification. Meanwhile, Tom Pidcock, picked up his first career Tour stage victory. He became the youngest rider ever to win on the iconic Alpe d'Huez climb and moved into eighth place overall.

Pidcock broke away from the peloton and won with a dramatic solo ride. Vingegaard held off a late attack from Pogačar to maintain his advantage.

Friday's coverage is on tape delay.

Regional restrictions may apply.

