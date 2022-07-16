Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France Stage 14: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mads Pedersen adds to Danish bounty of stage victories as Jonas Vingegaard keeps the yellow jersey as we enter stage 14 of the Tour de France.

There was no change at the top of the general classification for the 109th Tour de France on Friday, with Jonas Vingegaard maintaining his 2:22 lead over two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar entering stage 14 on Saturday, a 119.6-mile medium-mountain ride from Saint-Étienne to Mende, in southern France.

Mads Pederson grabbed his first career stage victory in the Tour on Friday, outpacing Fred Wright and Hugo Houle from the breakaway to finish first into Saint-Étienne. The trio caught up to the first group to escape the peloton about 32 miles into the 120-mile stage.

On Saturday, it's back to the climbing for the riders as they head into the Pyrenees. The hilly ride includes four category-three climbs and a category two at the finish into Mende.

A steep climb of nearly two miles precedes the finish at the Mende aerodrome, with the Côte de Grandrieu and Côte de la Fage awaiting riders in the last 37 miles as well. 

Stage 14 is not a stage where a rider will win the Tour de France, but it is one where the Tour can be lost. The final climb — Côte de la Croix Neuve — is the lone category two and has an incline of more than 10%, nearly 11% in the middle.

The first spot for a breakaway will come early in the stage at the category-three Côte de Saint-Just-Malmont, a nearly five-mile rise. That escape from the peloton will likely end up fighting for the stage win.

