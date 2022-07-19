The 2022 Tour de France has less than 500 miles left for the riders, as the final day of rest has come and gone. It is time for the final stretch, as Jonas Vingegaard looks to maintain his yellow jersey for the final six stages and win his first ever Tour de France. That will be easier said than done however, with two-time winner Tadej Pogačar right behind him.

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France, Stage 16 Today:

Race Date: July 19, 2022

Race Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Vingegaard was involved in a crash along with another teammate during Stage 15, yet was able to recover.

Vingegaard currently holds a two-minute and 22 second lead on Pogačar, who is in second place. Geriant Thomas and Romain Bardet are both less than 30 seconds behind his time.

Stage 15 once again went to another first time winner this year with only Pogačar and Woot van Aert winning more than one stage. So far, 13 different cyclists have won a stage, showing the parody in the sport.

Coming back to win the Tour de France after the final rest day is not uncommon, as Pogačar did it in 2020 for his first win and Egan Bernal did it the year before for his first Tour de France win as well.

Vingegaard is aiming to win his first Tour de France, but has Pogačar and Thomas both on his heels as the seasoned winners are poised to make a comeback starting today.

