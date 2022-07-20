The 2022 Tour de France turns back to the mountains on Wednesday for Stage 17 with Jonas Vingegaard in the lead.

For the fifth straight stage in a row, Denmark cyclist Jonas Vingegaard maintained the yellow jersey as he tries to ward off back-to-back winner and Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogačar.

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France, Stage 17 today:

Race Date: July 20, 2022

Race Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Stage 17 went to Pogačar in 2021, as he won three stages in a row to build his lead for a second win at the Tour de France.

For the last five stages, Vingegaard has maintained roughly the same exact two-minute and 22 second lead over Pogačar. While anything can happen, the race is slowly coming down to three cyclists, with Geraint Thomas from Great Britain only two minutes and 43 seconds off the lead as well.

These two mountain stages will be crucial to who wins this year's Tour de France, as these stages test the cyclists more than a sprint on flat ground.

In his two stage wins, Pogačar took a hilly stage that led into mountains and a mountain stage. Vingegaard also won his only stage on the mountains this year.

Vingegaard has 36 points in the mountains, fourth overal,l while Pogačar has 26 points, which is ninth overall.

This stage is 81 miles total and takes the cyclists from Lourdes to Hautacam in southern France.