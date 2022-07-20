Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France, Stage 17: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The 2022 Tour de France turns back to the mountains on Wednesday for Stage 17 with Jonas Vingegaard in the lead.

For the fifth straight stage in a row, Denmark cyclist Jonas Vingegaard maintained the yellow jersey as he tries to ward off back-to-back winner and Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogačar.

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France, Stage 17 today:

Race Date: July 20, 2022

Race Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Live stream 2022 Tour de France, Stage 17 on fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Stage 17 went to Pogačar in 2021, as he won three stages in a row to build his lead for a second win at the Tour de France.

For the last five stages, Vingegaard has maintained roughly the same exact two-minute and 22 second lead over Pogačar. While anything can happen, the race is slowly coming down to three cyclists, with Geraint Thomas from Great Britain only two minutes and 43 seconds off the lead as well.

These two mountain stages will be crucial to who wins this year's Tour de France, as these stages test the cyclists more than a sprint on flat ground.

In his two stage wins, Pogačar took a hilly stage that led into mountains and a mountain stage. Vingegaard also won his only stage on the mountains this year.

Vingegaard has 36 points in the mountains, fourth overal,l while Pogačar has 26 points, which is ninth overall.

This stage is 81 miles total and takes the cyclists from Lourdes to Hautacam in southern France.

How To Watch

July
20
2022

2022 Tour de France, Stage 17

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
8:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_11511430
Cycling

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France, Stage 17

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
Rafael Devers, Boston Red Sox
MLB

How to Watch the Boston Red Sox Online

By Ben Macaluso and Quinn Roberts3 hours ago
Atlanta Dream
WNBA

How to Watch Dream at Aces

By Kristofer Habbas10 hours ago
download-1
entertainment

How to Watch Jaws Invasion Special

By Kristofer Habbas10 hours ago
Cavalry FC
Soccer

How to Watch York United at Cavalry FC: Live Stream Premier League

By Rafael Urbina10 hours ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to Watch, Stream Second Round: Heartfire vs. Enchantment on TV

By Kristofer Habbas11 hours ago
download
entertainment

How to Watch Body Cam: On The Scene Season Premiere

By Rafael Urbina11 hours ago
Mar 5, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; A general view of a Wilson NCAA official basketball and rim and net during a Pac-12 Conference women's tournament semifinal between the Arizona Wildcats and the UCLA Bruins at Mandalay Bay Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to Watch Third Round: Gutter Cat Gang vs. Team Arkansas: Stream Live

By Kristofer Habbas13 hours ago
Soccer Fans
Canadian Premier League Soccer

How to Watch FC Edmonton at Forge FC: Stream Premier League Live, TV

By Rafael Urbina13 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy