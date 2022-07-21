How to Watch 2022 Tour de France, Stage 18

There are only four more stages remaining in the 2022 Tour de France starting with Stage 18 today and Jonas Vingegaard in the lead.

In the last stage, 17, Tadej Pogačar, back-to-back winner here at the Tour de France, won his third stage of the race and chipped into Jonas Vingegaard’s lead. He has ridden well in the mountains this year and over the last three years at the Tour de France, evening coming from behind in dramatic fashion back in 2020 to win the race for the first time in the final stages.

Stage 18 marks the final mountain stage for the cyclists this year with an 89.2-mile stretch in steep conditions. The scene will take the cyclists from Lourdes to Hautacam before the race turns north in the long stretch to Paris, France.

Pogačar won this stage last year in his dominant victory and showed well in 2020 as he was working on a comeback in the mountains.

Entering this final mountain stage, Vingegaard has a two-minute and 18-second lead over Pogačar as the two battled on the mountain leaving the rest of the field further back in the standings.

Geraint Thomas was right there with Pogačar entering stage 17, but now is four minutes and 56 seconds back of the lead, nearly doubling his distance back of Vingegaard.

