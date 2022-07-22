Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France, Stage 19: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jonas Vingegaard added to his lead at the 2022 Tour de France entering stage 19 on Friday.

The final mountain stage of the 2022 Tour de France is behind the cyclists as Jonas Vingegaard won his second stage of the race and extended his lead over back-to-back winner Tadej Pogačar. Aside from a historic comeback or collapse, this year's Tour de France is down to Vingegaard and Pogačar, with no other cyclist within eight minutes of the yellow jersey entering today.

How to Watch 2022 Tour de France, Stage 19 today:

Game Date: July 22, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch 2022 Tour de France, Stage 19 online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Vingegaard stepped up to win his second stage of the 2022 Tour de France, erasing the momentum that Pogačar built the stage before.

Through 18 stages, Vingegaard is in the lead with a total time of 71 hours, 53 minutes and 34 seconds. He has two stage wins and is one of only three cyclists with that distinction as Woot van Aert also has two stage wins and Pogačar is in the lead there with three.

Despite the stage wins, Pogačar is three minutes and 26 seconds behind the lead after cutting into the lead during his stage 17 win.

The final three stages, starting today, are all flat stages that total 214.4 miles left to Paris for the win.

Last year, this stage from Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors, was won by Matej Mohorič, who took his second stage of the year but finished outside the top 10 overall in the race.

With three flat stages remaining as the cyclists turn north to Paris, Pogačar is going to need the most impressive performance of his career to come back on Vingegaard who is riding like a champion this year.

How To Watch

July
22
2022

2022 Tour de France, Stage 19

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
8:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
