How to Watch 2022 Tour de France, Stage 20

Jonas Vingegaard has responded like a champion at the 2022 Tour de France after back-to-back winner Tadej Pogačar closed the time gap and won his third stage back in stage 17. Since then, Vingegaard has won stage 18 and added to his lead in stage 19, making the final two stages potentially irrelevant with how well the Danish cyclist is performing.

Christophe Laporte won his first stage this year and ever at the Tour de France as the local cyclist closed out the last 100-plus mile stage of the Tour de France.

The parity of the 2022 Tour de France continued on stage 19 where the 15th different cyclist won an individual stage.

Only Woot van Aert and Vingegaard, two each, and Pogačar, three stages, have won more than one stage this year.

Entering stage 20, Vingegaard has a time of 57 hours, 45 minutes and 44 seconds, good for a three-minute and 26-second lead over Pogačar, who is in second place.

This would be the first win for Vingegaard if he held onto the lead over the final 97.3 miles in the final two stages.

Stage 20 is an individual time trial from Lacapelle-Marival to Rocamadour and the second shortest overall stage in the Tour de France this year after the very first stage (8.2 miles).

