This upcoming stage will be raced from Bragança to Montalegre (Serra do Larouco) where 18 teams will battle it out to take the top spot, over an 800m climb in elevation through the north of Portugal, due west.

Rafael Reis of Efapel was the winner of the last leg of the race, which was contested over a 193.2km (120-mile) stretch from Felgueiras to Bragança - the longest stage so far in this year's Volta. Reis won in dominant fashion, earning him the yellow jersey once more as he closed out 16 seconds ahead of Ben King, of Rally Cycling.

Efapel manager Ruben Pereira came into the Volta counting on experience of this sort being the difference-maker for the team, which is why he notably excluded his entire under-23 roster going into the race. It was a radical move intended to minimize the loss of Joni Brandão to W52-FC Porto - though Brandão himself has yet to make a significant impact so far in this race, save for a 2nd place finish at Castelo Branco during the 2nd stage.

How To Watch

Channel: RTPi - RadioTV Portuguesa Internacional

Time: 9.15am ET

Date: Friday, August 13

Live Stream: FuboTV (get a 7-day free trial)

Reis is now back at the top of the pack, reinforcing his team's leading position and making them well poised as they head into Wednesday, where they will be aiming to secure their victory with an eye on the crucial latter stages of the competition.

Regional restrictions may apply.