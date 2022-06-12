Skip to main content

How to Watch Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 8: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ahead of the Tour de France, the Critérium du Dauphiné rolls on with the eighth stage on Sunday in this huge cycling event.

The 74th racing of the Critérium du Dauphiné has gotten through the first seven stages as it enters the eighth stage on Sunday. This race, like the Tour de France, takes place in the summer in France, but a few weeks before the most famous race in the world. Through this morning, Mark Paden from Ukraine is in the lead on the Bahrain - Victorious team. The eight-day race is winding to a close with a champion of cycling being crowned in France again.

How to Watch Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 8 today:

Game Date: June 12, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Watch Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 8 online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

The end of the seventh stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné wrapped up setting up the eighth stage today:

In 2021, the race was won by Australia’s Ritchie Porte of the Ineos Grenadiers team for his first win and the team's first win overall in this race.

Chris Froome of Great Britain is tied for the most wins at this event with three and is the only active cyclist of the five with three wins. Nello Lauredi of France (1950, 1951, 1954), Luis Ocaña of Spain (1970, 1972, 1973), Bernard Hinault of France (1977, 1979, 1981), Charly Mottet (of France (1987, 1989, 1992) are all tied with Froome (2013, 2015, 2016) with the most wins.

If Padun holds on for the win this week, it will be his first win at this race and the first for a Ukrainian at the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

