The Liège-Bastogne-Liège runs for the 108th time on Sunday in Belgium.

The Liège-Bastogne-Liège is one of the oldest cycling races in Europe and it will be run for the 108th time on Sunday. The 257.1-kilometer race is a true test of stamina for every rider as the hills are plentiful and at times very steep.

How to watch the Liège-Bastogne-Liège today:

Race Date: April 24, 2022

Race Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: CNBC

This race is widely considered one of, if not the hardest one-day cycling event each year.

The racers start in Liège and head to Bastogne before making their way back to Liège to the finish line.

Last year, Tadej Pogacar from Slovakia won the race in the time of six hours, 39 minutes and 26 seconds. Pogscar won for Team Emirates/UAE.

He finished just ahead of a group of four other races who finished in nearly the exact same time.

It was a very close finish and gave Pagacar his first-ever win in this race. Sunday, he will look to be the first racer to win back-to-back titles since 1997-98 when Michele Bartoli did it.

This isn't an easy race and will test every competitor on Sunday, but even with its difficulty, it is still one of the best races held each year.

