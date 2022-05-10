Stage 4: Avola to Etna stream: Watch online, TV channel

Cycling season is in full effect with Stage 4 of the Avola to Etna taking place here today.

The 105th edition of the Giro d’Italia has started with the first three stages as Stage 4: Avola to Etna puts the riders into their first mountain stage. This is a tough race with mostly flat stages, but after a rest day, the cyclists are back at it on what will be the most challenging and trying stage so far in their journey today.

How to Watch Stage 4: Avola to Etna today:

Game Date: May 10, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Watch Stage 4: Avola to Etna online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The fourth stage in the Giro d’Italia 2022 is a 106-mile mountain trek on the cyclers' journey through Italy every year.

This is the most extended leg so far of the ride and the most strenuous, with it being the first that is not on a generally flat route.

After today, there are nine more stages that are over 108.1 miles or longer and 11 that are either in the hills or the mountains. These inclines and changes in altitude will undoubtedly test the cyclists and push them to their limits.

There is no rest day until May 16, pushing the cyclists for the following six stages to see who will be in the driver's seat going forward at the Giro d’Italia this year.

Regional restrictions may apply.