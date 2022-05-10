Skip to main content

How to Watch Stage 4: Avola to Etna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cycling season is in full effect with Stage 4 of the Avola to Etna taking place here today.

The 105th edition of the Giro d’Italia has started with the first three stages as Stage 4: Avola to Etna puts the riders into their first mountain stage. This is a tough race with mostly flat stages, but after a rest day, the cyclists are back at it on what will be the most challenging and trying stage so far in their journey today.

How to Watch Stage 4: Avola to Etna today:

Game Date: May 10, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Watch Stage 4: Avola to Etna online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The fourth stage in the Giro d’Italia 2022 is a 106-mile mountain trek on the cyclers' journey through Italy every year.

This is the most extended leg so far of the ride and the most strenuous, with it being the first that is not on a generally flat route.

After today, there are nine more stages that are over 108.1 miles or longer and 11 that are either in the hills or the mountains. These inclines and changes in altitude will undoubtedly test the cyclists and push them to their limits.

There is no rest day until May 16, pushing the cyclists for the following six stages to see who will be in the driver's seat going forward at the Giro d’Italia this year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
10
2022

Stage 4: Avola to Etna

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Xtra
Time
10:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

CYCLING
Cycling

Stage 4: Avola to Etna stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
emma-raducanu
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Internazionali BNL d'Italia: Men's & Women's 1st and 2nd Round

By Kristofer Habbas2 hours ago
USATSI_17925095
ATP/WTA Tennis

How to Watch Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds

By Kristofer Habbas5 hours ago
May 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) runs out a two run triple in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
May 4, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman Connor Joe (9) runs out a two run triple in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
May 8, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) celebrates with center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) after hitting a walk-off RBI-single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the tenth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
May 8, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) celebrates with center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) after hitting a walk-off RBI-single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the tenth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
May 6, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run on a double hit by first baseman Eric Hosmer (not pictured) during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 5/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
May 6, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring a run on a double hit by first baseman Eric Hosmer (not pictured) during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Diego Padres vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/9/2022

By What's On TV Staff11 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy