Stage 5: Catania to Messina stream: Watch online, TV channel

How to Watch Stage 5: Catania to Messina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first mountain stage of the Giro d’Italia gives way to Stage 5: Catania to Messina’s flat stage today.

Through four stages and the essential first mountain stretch, Avola - Etna, the Giro d’Italia has separated the pretenders from the contenders as this unforgiving mountain always does. Juan Pedro López (Spain) is in the lead entering State 5: Catania to Messina, with the winner of the last stage, Lennard Kämna (Germany), right there with him.

How to Watch Stage 5: Catania to Messina today:

Game Date: May 11, 2022

Game Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Watch Stage 5: Catania to Messina online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Lennard Kämna won the fourth stage, beating the overall race leader Juan Pedro López after the first mountain stage.

The first four Giro d’Italia are in the books with two flat stages, a mountain and an ITT in between as a brief respite for the cyclists. Historically, the first mountain stretch does a lot for predicting the winner of this event, not by creating favorites but by eliminating certain cyclists from contention.

Pedro López now has the lead by 39 seconds over Kämna, with the rest of the top 10 roughly two minutes off the pace of the current leader.

Today’s stretch is a flat ride nearly identical in length to yesterday’s at 108.1 miles that should see a lot of riders try to make up ground and close the gap before the following demanding mountain stretches that are coming soon.

How To Watch

May
11
2022

Stage 5: Catania to Messina

TV CHANNEL: beIN SPORTS Xtra
Time
9:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
