How to Watch Davis Cup Finals Match-Up: Russia vs. Croatia

Croatia has the chance to knock off the No. 1 and No. 2 players in the world on their way to winning the Davis Cup today if it can take down mighty Russia in tennis.

Tennis is such a fun sport where on any given day a player or team can win, which is how Croatia made it to the Finals despite being the only team without a top 10 player in the semifinals. They match up with Russia, who has the No. 2 ranked player in the world in Daniil Medvedev, as well as three more top 30 players around him to make the most balanced team in the Davis Cup field.

There is not a more individually talented country in tennis outside of Russia, with Medvedev and Andrey Rublev (No. 5), Aslan Karatsev (No. 18), Karen Khachanov (No. 29) and Evgeny Donskoy (unranked).

Croatia matches that with No. 30 Marin Cilic and the No. 1 doubles team in the world of Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic.

The rest of the team consists of Borna Gojo (unranked) and Nino Serdarusic (unranked).

In this tournament, Croatia is undefeated (5-0), defeating very talented countries in Serbia, Italy and Australia along the way, going 7-2 in those matches and 12-4 overall. Croatia has two Davis Cup wins and one runner-up (all since 2005).

Russia is 4-0 overall, defeating a limited Spain team and Germany, as well as Sweden and Ecuador with a 9-2 overall. Russia historically has won two Davis Cups and were runner-ups three times (all since 1994).

The singles play has been nearly perfect with Medvedev (4-0) and Rublev (3-1) going a combined 7-1.

Croatia brings the best doubles team in the world with Russia having two of the best five singles players in the world, making for a really exciting and unpredictable championship match for the Copa Davis Cup.

