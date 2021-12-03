Skip to main content
    December 3, 2021
    How to Watch Davis Cup Quarterfinals Match-Up: Croatia vs. Serbia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The first semi-final kicks off today with the No. 1 player in the world taking center stage at the quarterfinals of the Davis Cup: Croatia vs. Serbia.
    Croatia was the first team to punch its ticket to the semifinals here at the Davis Cup in Madrid. The last team to punch its ticket, Serbia, is Croatia's opponent today, and Serbia is a very, very formidable foe. 

    Quarterfinals Match-Up: Croatia vs. Serbia

    Game Date: Dec. 3, 2021

    Game Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

    TV: CBSSN

    Watch Quarterfinals Match-Up: Croatia vs. Serbia online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    When the Copa Davis Cup was announced, Serbia had easily the best overall roster of tennis players on paper, led by the No. 1 ranked player in the world: Novak Djokovic.

    Djokovic sparked an awesome comeback for Serbia with his singles win before closing it out in doubles:

    Serbia is only matched by Russia with the amount of talented, ranked tennis players. A clash between the two in the finals would pit arguably the two best tennis players in the world against each other on the court again in Djokovic (ATP No. 1) and No. 2 in the world, Daniil Medvedev. Russia takes on Germany, which is led by the No. 3 overall player in the world in Alexander Zverev.

    The Serbian team is led by Djokovic (No. 1), Filip Krajinović (No. 42), Dušan Lajović (No. 33), Nikola Ćaćić (Unranked) and Miomir Kecmanović (No. 69)

    On the other side, Croatia is led by Marin Čilić (No. 30), with no other top 150 ranked players, but a scrappy team of Borna Ćorić, Borna Gojo, Nikola Mektić and Mate Pavić. They have played great as a team and made it this far through the sum of their parts.

    This is the most David vs. Goliath match of the semifinals with Germany and Russia in the other, filled with top 100 players and each with a top three athlete representing their countries. Croatia is the only team at this stage without a top ranked player.

